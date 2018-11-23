Justin Bieber smashes Hailey Baldwin’s face into cake at her 22nd birthday celebration

Justin Bieber treated Hailey Baldwin to some birthday cake — without a plate.

In multiple videos captured by family members and fan social media accounts, the couple is seen looking cute together as Bieber holds a cake that he eventually smashes into his wife’s face.

Baldwin, now 22, who recently made her marriage to the pop star social media official, was also joined by the “Sorry” singer’s mom Pattie Mallette and her cousin Kahlea, daughter of Hailey’s uncle Daniel Baldwin, who both posted videos and photos from the party on Thursday. The group also celebrated Thanksgiving.

Mallette posted a sweet snap of the two on her Instagram story and also shared a birthday wish on Twitter.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!” she wrote, while Kahlea posted a gallery of adorable snaps of the couple.

Hailey, who took to Instagram to encourage her followers to donate to UNICEF in honor of her birthday, wore her cake proudly as she gave Bieber a kiss in one of the pictures.

