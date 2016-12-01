Justin Bieber Accused Of Desecrating Argentinean Flag, Says He's Sorry

Was Justin Bieber desecrating the Argentinean flag or did he mistaken it for a T-shirt?

Argentineans are up in arms after a video emerged from the singer's Saturday night concert in Buenos Aires showing that after a fan threw two Argentina flags on the stage, the singer kicked them and then used a microphone to sweep them off the stage.

The teen idol was forced to issue an apology afterward following an angry reaction in Argentina.

The 19-year-old singer took to Twitter Wednesday night to apologize in a series of messages to his fans worldwide.

“heard about what is going on with me down in Argentina and im shocked. I love Argentina and have had some of the best shows of my tour there,” he started.

He then said that had he known what was thrown at him during the concert, he never would have treated it with such disrespect.

“people throw stuff on my stage all show and i get it to the stage hands to get off so no one got hurt. that video i saw a bra and thought…” Bieber continued. “…it was a shirt. Im being told by my team it was a shirt but even if it was a flag I would never do anything to disrespect Argentina…”

Bieber, who first drew the ire of Argentineans after he cut his Sunday concert short because of food poisoning, begged his fans to forgive him.

“...Im so sorry for anyone who took my actions the wrong way and I hope you can forgive this mistake,” his tweet said. “so once again to the people of Argentina. Im sorry that was taken the wrong way and im sorry for my mistake. I hope you can accept this..”

The “Boyfriend” singer said he loved performing in Argentina and looks forward to returning to the country soon.

Whether when he returns he will be welcomed with open arms is unclear: Insulting Argentina's flag is a crime punishable by up to four years in prison.

This is the most recent incident involving the 19-year-old pop singer during his tumultuous tour throughout Latin America.

In Colombia, Bieber and a friend painted graffiti on the walls of a tunnel in Bogota - leaving his signature and several pieces of advice.

In Brazil, the teen superstar was reportedly seen leaving a brothel, was kicked out of his hotel room and video taped sleeping by a Brazilian party girl after a night she has described as "unforgettable." Bieber is also facing charges of vandalism in Brazil after he reportedly left his mark in Rio de Janeiro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

