Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Will Smith

Will Smith’s North Pole dive turns to 'terror' after he gets trapped under ice

Actor went 40 yards under ice before getting trapped, called experience 'terror'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Fox Nation’s new special ‘Who is Will Smith?’ reflects on the actor's memorable life and career Video

Fox Nation’s new special ‘Who is Will Smith?’ reflects on the actor's memorable life and career

Fox Nation host Kacie McDonnell Hosmer breaks down Will Smith’s historic acting and music career, while detailing the impact of the Oscars ‘slap heard around the world.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith thought he was signing up for an adventure — not a brush with death.

While Smith, 57, believed he was filming an unforgettable experience in his latest project, "Pole to Pole," he found himself trapped beneath solid ice at the top of the world instead. 

He relied on a single tether to survive while cameras kept rolling.

WILL SMITH ACCUSED OF USING AI TO CREATE FAKE CROWD IN CONCERT PERFORMANCE FOOTAGE

Will Smith poses for a portrait during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023.

Will Smith describes terrifying North Pole diving accident while filming National Geographic series. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Smith shared the harrowing moment during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," explaining just how dangerous the mission became minutes after he entered the freezing water.

"We went scuba diving at the North Pole, right? So, we did a dive under the ice," Smith explained. "You go under the ice, and the ice can be up to 10 feet thick. So, we’re under, we went out about 40 yards away. … It’s like an upside-down ice mountain range." 

Smith recalled hearing urgent warnings from above moments into the dive.

Will Smith smiling in a red outfit

Will Smith attends the "Pole To Pole With Will Smith" London premiere at the Natural History Museum onJan. 12, 2026, in London. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

JADA PINKETT SMITH ALLEGEDLY HURLED DEATH THREATS AT HUSBAND'S EX-ASSOCIATE, FACES $3M LAWSUIT

"We went under, and I start hearing, ‘Abort dive! Abort dive! Abort!’" Smith remarked. "And I’m like, ‘Oh no.' … ‘I went to ascend and hit ice. I was like, ‘Oh no, Will, calm down. Calm down. You have a tether on, and you have to pull yourself back to the hole.' … I grabbed and accidentally pulled my mask off."

Split of Will Smith in 2025 and a still from his series "Pole to Pole with Will Smith"

Smith, at left, in March 2025. At right, Smith dives under the ice near the North Pole in a still from his series "Pole to Pole with Will Smith" (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; National Geographic)

The mistake left Smith momentarily exposed beneath solid ice, one of the most dangerous scenarios a diver can face.

Smith said he immediately put his mask back on and focused on keeping his panic in check, even cracking a joke at himself as reality set in.

Will Smith wears maroon suit

The actor went 40 yards under ice before getting trapped, calling the experience both "terror" and the "most spiritual, beautiful thing." (Matt Winkelmeyer)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was like, ‘If I get out of here, I’m only going to do Black stuff from here on out,’" he joked. "I promise Lord! African American behavior from here on out!"

Smith continued to explain that he worked to steady himself and that help finally arrived.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith with their kids

Will Smith is married to Jada Pinkett Smith. They share three children – Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith. (Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum said he was in the process of calming down when he felt somebody grab "my tether up top and started pulling" him to safety.

"When I realized I was good, I just relaxed. … I looked around, and when I tell you the sun is coming through the ice … it went from terror to the most spiritual, beautiful thing," he added. "And I was just like, ‘Whoever’s up there, don’t let go of my tether!’"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hollywood actor is pushing himself to the edge of the planet — and his limits — in the National Geographic original series "Pole to Pole with Will Smith."

The ambitious series follows Smith across all seven continents on a globe-spanning quest inspired by his late mentor. 

Over the course of 100 days, the actor throws himself headfirst into extreme challenges, from skiing to the South Pole to diving beneath the ice at the North Pole.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue