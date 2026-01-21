Will Smith’s North Pole dive turns to 'terror' after he gets trapped under ice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith thought he was signing up for an adventure — not a brush with death.

While Smith, 57, believed he was filming an unforgettable experience in his latest project, "Pole to Pole," he found himself trapped beneath solid ice at the top of the world instead.

He relied on a single tether to survive while cameras kept rolling.

WILL SMITH ACCUSED OF USING AI TO CREATE FAKE CROWD IN CONCERT PERFORMANCE FOOTAGE

Smith shared the harrowing moment during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," explaining just how dangerous the mission became minutes after he entered the freezing water.

"We went scuba diving at the North Pole, right? So, we did a dive under the ice," Smith explained. "You go under the ice, and the ice can be up to 10 feet thick. So, we’re under, we went out about 40 yards away. … It’s like an upside-down ice mountain range."

Smith recalled hearing urgent warnings from above moments into the dive.

JADA PINKETT SMITH ALLEGEDLY HURLED DEATH THREATS AT HUSBAND'S EX-ASSOCIATE, FACES $3M LAWSUIT

"We went under, and I start hearing, ‘Abort dive! Abort dive! Abort!’" Smith remarked. "And I’m like, ‘Oh no.' … ‘I went to ascend and hit ice. I was like, ‘Oh no, Will, calm down. Calm down. You have a tether on, and you have to pull yourself back to the hole.' … I grabbed and accidentally pulled my mask off."

The mistake left Smith momentarily exposed beneath solid ice, one of the most dangerous scenarios a diver can face.

Smith said he immediately put his mask back on and focused on keeping his panic in check, even cracking a joke at himself as reality set in.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was like, ‘If I get out of here, I’m only going to do Black stuff from here on out,’" he joked. "I promise Lord! African American behavior from here on out!"

Smith continued to explain that he worked to steady himself and that help finally arrived.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum said he was in the process of calming down when he felt somebody grab "my tether up top and started pulling" him to safety.

"When I realized I was good, I just relaxed. … I looked around, and when I tell you the sun is coming through the ice … it went from terror to the most spiritual, beautiful thing," he added. "And I was just like, ‘Whoever’s up there, don’t let go of my tether!’"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hollywood actor is pushing himself to the edge of the planet — and his limits — in the National Geographic original series "Pole to Pole with Will Smith."

The ambitious series follows Smith across all seven continents on a globe-spanning quest inspired by his late mentor.

Over the course of 100 days, the actor throws himself headfirst into extreme challenges, from skiing to the South Pole to diving beneath the ice at the North Pole.