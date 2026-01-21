Prince William’s ‘bulletproof sunshine’ fixer marks a turning point for the royal family: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William has quietly hired a new staffer, nicknamed "bulletproof sunshine," to help "future-proof" his reign.

The claim was made by British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, who told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are intent on protecting the monarchy from future scandals.

"A few sources have suggested that Liza Ravenscroft’s background in crisis management is the real reason she was hired," Chard said. "The timing is notable, given recent royal challenges: ex-Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, the ongoing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and growing financial scrutiny of the monarch."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON TO DODGE PRINCE HARRY IN LONDON AS ROYAL RIFT DRAGS ON: EXPERTS

"Protecting William and Kate from intense media scrutiny and protecting the monarchy is a calculated, proactive move," Chard shared.

"She will anticipate and neutralize misinterpretation before it takes hold. It’s just what the doctor ordered, allowing the Prince and Princess of Wales to concentrate on their purpose and family. They’re putting the monarchy first without the cloud of intense media frenzy as unprecedented bombshells drop."

The Mail on Sunday recently reported that Ravenscroft was joining the press and public relations team at Kensington Palace from leading PR firm Edelman. The outlet said she specializes in crisis management. In the U.K., Edelman is led by Julian Payne, King Charles’ former head of media.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM'S MISTRUST OF MEGHAN MARKLE STALLS PEACE WITH PRINCE HARRY: AUTHOR

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

"As they say, ‘prevention is better than cure,’" Chard said. "And from the sound of it, Ravenscroft’s qualities are key — she’s worth her weight in gold."

Following the announcement, social media users speculated that William and Kate were experiencing marital woes. Chard dismissed those claims, saying that’s far from the truth.

"As for speculation about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship being pushed to the brink, that’s simply not the case," Chard said.

"They are a tight-knit, solution-focused family. Reflective Catherine has a new appreciation for life, a renewed sense of purpose and a focus on positivity, moving the monarchy forward with integrity. And Ravenscroft’s talent is well-documented. Ravenscroft will dampen any possible negative media scrutiny and differentiate the Prince and Princess of Wales from past controversies."

People magazine reported that Ravenscroft is joining William and Kate’s office in a "non-crisis-based role." According to the outlet, she will handle day-to-day press. The Mail on Sunday noted that it’s likely Payne championed Ravenscroft for William, 43.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in Kate and William's office after a period of turmoil," a source told the outlet.

William’s disgraced uncle Andrew is expected to leave his longtime residence, Royal Lodge, and move to a home on the king’s Sandringham estate. The 65-year-old was forced to give up his lease after being stripped of his royal titles in October, following renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that while the move was ordered by King Charles, 77, it was supported by his heir and the Princess of Wales.

Experts also told Fox News Digital that William and Kate are not in communication with Harry. The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the royal family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. The 41-year-old reunited briefly with King Charles in September.

"What could ever go wrong for William and Kate?" questioned royal expert Ian Pelham Turner to Fox News Digital.

"The constant barbs between all the houses are like a modern-day War of the Roses with the he said, she said. But in my view, it’s crass stupidity. [The gossip] is making the royal family brand look like a rather bad dose of ‘The Crown’ at a time when Britain needs a strong, united royal family to inspire and stimulate the country."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"King Charles needs to stamp his authority again," said Turner. "Princess Diana would never have let it get as far as it had. She would have banged her boys’ heads together and made them see sense."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that William has been taking a "tougher" stance in how the monarchy handles controversy.

"He is no longer willing to muddle through scandals," Fordwich explained. "He prefers to be managing them and ‘The Firm,’ as the monarchy is often described, as almost like a proper military command center. William wants to be proactive to head off scandals."

"Both Prince William and Princess Catherine recognize the harsh reality that there is highly likely to be more turmoil involving releases of material regarding the ghastly behavior of their uncle Andrew, hence the preemptive hiring. The aim is for Ravenscroft to provide a professional shield, bringing a more sophisticated strategy with a keen understanding of modern news cycles, as well as social media."

Fordwich added that, in the end, "the monarchy wins."

Chard previously told Fox News Digital that William and Kate have been quietly enforcing a stricter "zero-tolerance" policy within the monarchy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"[William] is looking into the future with a solution-focused lens," said Chard. "He is far more ruthless than his father. He always takes the harder line. He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

"Prince William and Princess Catherine’s zero-tolerance blueprint is already transforming royal family dynamics," chimed Fordwich.

"They’re proactive behind the scenes to specifically address scandals, enforcing a far better level of discipline, all intended to protect the monarchy’s future by excluding those who threaten its reputation in any way, shape or form."