Prince William

Prince William’s ‘bulletproof sunshine’ fixer marks a turning point for the royal family: experts

Liza Ravenscroft's hiring comes after ex-Prince Andrew's scandals and the ongoing Prince Harry-Meghan Markle rift

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author Video

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," explains why the feud between the royal brothers remains unresolved five years on.

Prince William has quietly hired a new staffer, nicknamed "bulletproof sunshine," to help "future-proof" his reign.

The claim was made by British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, who told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are intent on protecting the monarchy from future scandals.

"A few sources have suggested that Liza Ravenscroft’s background in crisis management is the real reason she was hired," Chard said. "The timing is notable, given recent royal challenges: ex-Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, the ongoing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and growing financial scrutiny of the monarch."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON TO DODGE PRINCE HARRY IN LONDON AS ROYAL RIFT DRAGS ON: EXPERTS

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking together in front of a car wearing matching blue attire.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the National Curling Academy on Jan. 20, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland. William's brother, Prince Harry, was in London for his ongoing legal battle against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Protecting William and Kate from intense media scrutiny and protecting the monarchy is a calculated, proactive move," Chard shared. 

"She will anticipate and neutralize misinterpretation before it takes hold. It’s just what the doctor ordered, allowing the Prince and Princess of Wales to concentrate on their purpose and family. They’re putting the monarchy first without the cloud of intense media frenzy as unprecedented bombshells drop."

A close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a glittering gown and tiara during state visit.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive ahead of the state banquet for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender at Windsor Castle on Dec. 3, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

The Mail on Sunday recently reported that Ravenscroft was joining the press and public relations team at Kensington Palace from leading PR firm Edelman. The outlet said she specializes in crisis management. In the U.K., Edelman is led by Julian Payne, King Charles’ former head of media.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

"As they say, ‘prevention is better than cure,’" Chard said. "And from the sound of it, Ravenscroft’s qualities are key — she’s worth her weight in gold."

Kate Middleton in a burgundy suit admiring her husband.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks at Prince William during a visit to Charing Cross Hospital in west London on Jan. 8, 2026, to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers. (Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Following the announcement, social media users speculated that William and Kate were experiencing marital woes. Chard dismissed those claims, saying that’s far from the truth.

Prince William with his hand resting on Kate Middleton's back as they addressed the crowd.

The Prince and Princess of Wales presented a united front while carrying out royal duties together in Scotland on Jan. 20, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"As for speculation about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship being pushed to the brink, that’s simply not the case," Chard said.

"They are a tight-knit, solution-focused family. Reflective Catherine has a new appreciation for life, a renewed sense of purpose and a focus on positivity, moving the monarchy forward with integrity. And Ravenscroft’s talent is well-documented. Ravenscroft will dampen any possible negative media scrutiny and differentiate the Prince and Princess of Wales from past controversies."

A close-up of King Charles looking to the side in a dark suit.

 King Charles III attends a reception to mark the Scotland Investment Forum and celebrate Scotland's entrepreneurial economy at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Jan. 19, 2026, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

People magazine reported that Ravenscroft is joining William and Kate’s office in a "non-crisis-based role." According to the outlet, she will handle day-to-day press. The Mail on Sunday noted that it’s likely Payne championed Ravenscroft for William, 43.

Prince William posing for a photo with two smiling children in matching white attire with red hearts.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets well-wishers as he leaves after a visit to the community-run Gothenburg pub, also known as the "Goth," in the former mining village of Fallin, near Stirling, as part of their visit to Stirling and Falkirk. The photo was taken on Jan. 20, 2026. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

"It is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in Kate and William's office after a period of turmoil," a source told the outlet.

William’s disgraced uncle Andrew is expected to leave his longtime residence, Royal Lodge, and move to a home on the king’s Sandringham estate. The 65-year-old was forced to give up his lease after being stripped of his royal titles in October, following renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A home on the Sandringham estate.

Members of the media outside Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's next home. The photo was taken on Jan. 15, 2026.  ( Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that while the move was ordered by King Charles, 77, it was supported by his heir and the Princess of Wales.

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. He will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness," and will instead be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Experts also told Fox News Digital that William and Kate are not in communication with Harry. The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the royal family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. The 41-year-old reunited briefly with King Charles in September.

"What could ever go wrong for William and Kate?" questioned royal expert Ian Pelham Turner to Fox News Digital. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are seen here escorting the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, on Sept. 14, 2022. England's longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96. (Emilio Morenatti - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The constant barbs between all the houses are like a modern-day War of the Roses with the he said, she said. But in my view, it’s crass stupidity. [The gossip] is making the royal family brand look like a rather bad dose of ‘The Crown’ at a time when Britain needs a strong, united royal family to inspire and stimulate the country."

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit in 2020. They are raising their two young children in Montecito. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"King Charles needs to stamp his authority again," said Turner. "Princess Diana would never have let it get as far as it had. She would have banged her boys’ heads together and made them see sense."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that William has been taking a "tougher" stance in how the monarchy handles controversy.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor smiling at Prince William who looks annoyed.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William (right) wants his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (left) to move as far away as possible.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He is no longer willing to muddle through scandals," Fordwich explained. "He prefers to be managing them and ‘The Firm,’ as the monarchy is often described, as almost like a proper military command center. William wants to be proactive to head off scandals."

A sign that's supposed to read "Prince Andrew Way" but "Prince" is blacked out.

Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, a historic town in Northern Ireland. (Jonathan McCambridge/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Both Prince William and Princess Catherine recognize the harsh reality that there is highly likely to be more turmoil involving releases of material regarding the ghastly behavior of their uncle Andrew, hence the preemptive hiring. The aim is for Ravenscroft to provide a professional shield, bringing a more sophisticated strategy with a keen understanding of modern news cycles, as well as social media."

Fordwich added that, in the end, "the monarchy wins."

Prince William watching his wife Kate Middleton participate in curling.

Prince William reacts as he watches Catherine, Princess of Wales participate in curling on Jan. 20, 2026, in Scotland.  (Russell Cheyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chard previously told Fox News Digital that William and Kate have been quietly enforcing a stricter "zero-tolerance" policy within the monarchy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William smile at each other

Prince William is heir to the British throne. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"[William] is looking into the future with a solution-focused lens," said Chard. "He is far more ruthless than his father. He always takes the harder line. He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

"Prince William and Princess Catherine’s zero-tolerance blueprint is already transforming royal family dynamics," chimed Fordwich. 

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales represent the future of the monarchy and have been supporting King Charles III. (Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"They’re proactive behind the scenes to specifically address scandals, enforcing a far better level of discipline, all intended to protect the monarchy’s future by excluding those who threaten its reputation in any way, shape or form."

