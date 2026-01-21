LeAnn Rimes undergoes $10K plasma treatments to remove 'mold and microplastics' from body

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeAnn Rimes is in a "season of healing" and remains focused on her health in 2026.

Following a "busy year of filming and touring," Rimes, 43, cleared her body of "micro-toxins" through a round of plasma exchange at Next Health in Nashville, Tenn.

The country singer detailed the process of removing "mold and microplastics" from her body, a procedure which costs $10,000 per treatment.

Dressed casually in maroon slacks and an oversized cream-colored sweater, the "How Do I Live" musician sat comfortably at the facility while hooked up to IVs.

"I demand so much from my body and it’s incredibly important to me to take the best care of it i possibly can," Rimes wrote on Instagram. "This is my second round of plasma exchange with @nexthealth to help clear micro-toxins, such as mold and microplastics and this time, i’ve added stem cells to encourage overall repair."

The "I Need You" singer admitted she's "always been passionate about health and open conversations around it," before noting that curiosity and questions often arise when she shares her experiences.

"My hope is simply to inform and continue the dialogue around what healing can look like," Rimes wrote. "Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, also known as TPE or plasmapheresis ('plasma-fur-ee-sis'), is a medical treatment that removes the liquid portion of blood, known as plasma, which contains proteins, antibodies, toxins, inflammatory agents, and other substances, and replaces it with fresh albumin."

The procedure costs $10,000, and is designed to "remove plasma from your blood to eliminate inflammatory proteins, toxins, and cellular waste, then replace it with sterile albumin to replenish essential nutrients," according to Next Health.

"The idea behind TPE is to remove harmful substances or antibodies that might be in a patient’s plasma, such as toxins, autoimmune antibodies, or other harmful proteins," Rimes noted.

"By removing these substances, the body can have a chance to recover or respond better to other treatments. Think of it like an ‘oil change for your body.’"

Last summer, Rimes suddenly walked offstage during a concert in Washington, and revealed the following day that her teeth had fallen out.

"This is the most epic example of how the show must go on," Rimes said online. "Last night, I was onstage in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket’ and I felt something pop in my mouth."

"If you’ve been around, you know that I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night."

Rimes said she instantly panicked and popped her bridge back in before returning to her performance.

"For the rest of the show… I was literally, like this, pushing my teeth in, like, every couple of lines," she said. "Like ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,' they completely fell again in my mouth. It was the most epic experience ever."

Rimes has a long history of dental issues and has had 29 surgeries, according to Billboard. The outlet reported that Rimes sued her former dentist for malpractice in 2013, claiming that she suffered from chronic pain and medical complications after getting veneers.