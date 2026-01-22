Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

'Top Chef' winner Kelsey Clark arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Alabama

The chef allegedly plowed into a mailbox in her hometown of Dotham where she owns a restaurant and catering business

By Brie Stimson Fox News
"Top Chef" winner Kelsey Clark was arrested in her Alabama hometown Wednesday night after she drove into a mailbox, police said.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol while driving through a neighborhood in Dothan, Alabama, before crashing into a mailbox, AL.com reported.

The cookbook author was found to be intoxicated following a field sobriety test, the outlet reported.

She was charged with a misdemeanor and booked into the Dothan City Jail.

Split of Kelsey Clark on Top Chef and her mug shot

Kelsey Clark was arrested in her Alabama hometown Wednesday night for DUI. (David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images; Dothan Police Department)

After winning season 16 of Food Network’s "Top Chef," Clark is now a judge on Netflix’s "Next Gen Chef."

She also owns a restaurant called KBC along with a catering business and a market in Dothan.

Kelsey Clark at a Top Chef event

The cookbook author owns a restaurant and catering business in Dothan, Alabama. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"We believe at KBC that the table should be where anyone can come and experience love, community and belonging," the restaurant says on its website.

Clark began cooking as a middle school and later left Alabama for New York to study at the Culinary Institute of America and worked in Manhattan's restaurants like Cafe Boulud and Dovetail before returning to her hometown where she launched her business, according to her restaurant’s website.

Kelsey Clark judging on Top Chef

Kelsey Clark on season 19 of "Top Chef" in 2021.  (David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images)

"Kelsey's passion is whole food, prepared classically and plated with big city flair," the website adds.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Clark for comment.

