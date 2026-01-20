Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hold hands during appearance at World Economic Forum in Davos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau took their romance to the world stage as they made their first major public appearance together.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old pop star joined the 54-year-old former prime minister of Canada in Davos, Switzerland, where he delivered a speech at the Global Soft Power Summit, a Brand Finance–hosted event held alongside the World Economic Forum.

Perry donned a tan button-down cardigan with balloon sleeves and a matching pencil skirt. She accessorized with geometric gold earrings and styled her hair in a sleek bun. Meanwhile, Trudeau opted for a navy blue suit with a light blue dress shirt and a blue-and-white patterned tie.

The couple were pictured smiling and holding hands at the event, and Perry was also seen watching Trudeau's speech from the front row.

During his remarks, Trudeau emphasized the importance of "soft power," which is defined as the influence countries exert through values, diplomacy and collaboration in international relations.

"The 80 years of stability and prosperity that the world has seen since the end of the horrors of World War Two is over," Trudeau said, via CBC.

"That era is done. We are now in a transition period where we are creating the new world we live in," he added.

Trudeau said that some world leaders were increasingly using "hard power" tactics, including military or coercive force, to serve their own national agendas in this "new world" and shared his view that nations should prioritize utilizing "soft power" to better address today’s global challenges.

The politician appeared to refer to Perry while sharing a personal anecdote to illustrate the effectiveness of "soft power."

According to CBC, Trudeau recalled a recent "date with an American girl to a rooftop bar in Montreal," where he said, "she ordered a Jack and Coke."

"The server kindly informed her that there was no more American alcohol, not just in that bar but anywhere in Montreal and probably anywhere across the entire country," he remembered.

Trudeau explained that the incident was "an example of Canadians standing up for each other, that's an example of soft power, being motivated to be there for each other at a time of stress, at a time of anxiety."

While Trudeau did not identify the "American girl," he and Perry were first spotted together on a date in Montreal last July during which they dined at the upscale restaurant Le Violon before enjoying drinks at the rooftop bar Taverne Atlantic, per footage obtained by TMZ.

They stepped out publicly together for the first time in October 2025 when they were photographed holding hands while leaving the Crazy Horse cabaret club in Paris after attending a birthday celebration for Perry.

The pop star made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025, when she included photos of the two of them as part of a slideshow featuring her adventures in Japan.

In one of the photos , the pair could be seen standing cheek to cheek as they smiled for the camera, while another showed their silhouettes as they stood in a dark room illuminated by cascading blue lights. Perry also included a black and white video in which they were seen enjoying sushi.

Their romance comes after Perry and her former fiancé Orlando Bloom confirmed their breakup in July. The former couple, who share daughter Daisy, 5, were together for almost a decade. Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023.