Jennifer Lawrence admits her friends have a racy nickname for her

Jennifer Lawrence revealed this week that she’s gotten stuck with at least four nicknames over the years.

"Floffin, Nitro," the "No Hard Feelings" actress told Amy Poehler on her "Good Hang" podcast Tuesday before sharing a slightly racier one she’s been saddled with in womanhood.

"Boobs," she laughed. "Boobs Lawrence. The full government name."

She added that her friends also call her "Ken from the ‘Barbie’ movie, 'cause I’m ‘just Ken.’ I think it’s their way of calling me stupid. And whenever I ask something stupid, they're like, ‘She's just Ken.’"

Earlier in the interview, Lawrence talked about how "embarrassing" she finds photo shoots.

"They’re just like, ‘We were thinking you wouldn’t wear a bra for this,’ and I’m like, ‘I’ve had two children,’" the 35-year-old said of photo shoot awkwardness.

"‘You want me to show you something? Come here, let me show you something,’" she joked.

She also talked about her body changes after the birth of her second son early last year.

"With my second, I had like bad postpartum, so, like, I wasn't eating. So, I felt really skinny, but I wasn’t," she explained. "I was like, ‘Strapless? Let’s do this.’ My baby was like 3 weeks old," she laughed.

She added that she’s surprised people haven’t mentioned how "skinny" she looks in her new movie "Die My Love" because she was pregnant while shooting it.

"And I’ve been waiting, and nobody said it. Nobody was like, ‘Wow, you were pregnant? You looked so skinny.' Like, I’ve never had an Ozempic rumor," she joked.

And while she didn’t elaborate on where her Floffin nickname came from, the "Hunger Games" star explained that "nitro" was given to her by her older brothers in childhood.

"I was really hyper, and they called me nitro," she revealed.

After Poehler asked about the best part of growing up with two older brothers, she said, "I mean, they were great. They were really protective. … I think it made me tough."

Lawrence also agreed with Poehler that she turns men she works with "into brothers."

"Josh Hutcherson was a brother," Poehler said. "It feels like Robert Pattinson feels like a brother." Pattison costars with her in "Die My Love."