Richard Pryor strangled wife during cocaine-fueled psychosis episode, widow claims

Richard Pryor's widow, Jennifer Pryor, claimed that he once threatened to kill her during a drug-fueled psychosis.

Jennifer appeared on Howie Mandel's podcast, "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," in an episode released on Jan. 20.

She said that the ordeal began when she went to tell Richard that he had to do reshoots for his 1980 film "Stir Crazy."

"And he was basically out of his mind at that point," Jennifer said. "And I was in danger again."

When Mandel asked her to clarify if she ever felt threatened by him, she said, "Yeah. He threatened my life."

When Mandel pressed further, she said, "He said, 'I'm going to kill you.'"

Jennifer explained that she wasn't living with Richard at this point.

"He was just out of his f---ing mind. He was in drug psychosis. So I woke up, and there's a pile of coke on the desk, and I said, 'Oh Richard, I got to go now.' And he said, 'No, now the sun's coming up.' And he said, 'You're gonna die.'"

She added, "And I said, 'Richard?' And I had a cross around my neck and I grabbed it. And I said, 'Give me the words. Give me the words.'"

"And I calmed him down. I talked him off the ledge. I said, 'Everything is going to be OK. There's no need for any violence here. Everything's going to be fine,'" she said.

"And he had his hands around my neck at one point during this episode. And I calmed him down. I went and got my slacks, put on my slacks and I hightailed out of there."

When Mandel stated that she always seemed to go back to him, Jennifer agreed.

Richard, known as a comedian and actor, won five Grammy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award during his career.

He starred in "Stir Crazy," "Silver Streak," "See No Evil, Hear No Evil," "Harlem Nights" and more.

Richard also hosted his own shows: "The Richard Pryor Show" and "Pryor's Place."

Richard and Jennifer first married in August 1981, but their marriage lasted only 14 days. The divorce was finalized in October 1982.

The duo remarried in secret in 2001, and they remained together until Richard's death in 2005.

Jennifer was his fourth wife; he was married to five different women in seven marriages. He was married to Patricia Price from 1960 until 1961; Shelley Bonus from 1967 to 1969, Deborah McGuire from 1977 until 1978; Jennifer in 1981; Flynn Belaine in 1986, with the marriage ending two months later and their divorce being finalized in 1987.

He remarried Belaine in 1990, but they split once more in 1991.

Richard died on Dec. 10, 2005, from a heart attack at age 65. He had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1986, and eventually had to use a mobility scooter.

Richard struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for much of his life.

Jennifer also talked about an incident during which Richard allegedly pointed a gun at her.

She noted that the Rob Reiner case triggered her, and brought back a memory of "when Richard had a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum in the house, in his bedroom. Kept loaded. And one night, he shot off three rounds. One on the bedroom wall. One in the ceiling. And another ... I was at that point, in the front hall ... back hall vestibule. He had the gun behind his back and he shot off another round."

"And then he brings it forward, and I'm counting how many bullets are in the gun. And he cocks the trigger, and he says, 'Get out, b----.' Cocked it. And I said, 'No problem.' Walked outside. Sat on the back step. Had a cigarette. Ten minutes later, I walk back in."

She continued, "He's in the bedroom. I said, 'What was that about?' And he said, 'Oh, I'm so glad you didn't make me shoot you.'"

She explained that the Reiner murder triggered her because she was so codependent on Richard that she thinks she could have died.

"I'm lucky to be here," she said.