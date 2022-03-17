Jussie Smollett only drank ice water in jail prior to his release, attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jussie Smollett only consumed ice water in the six days he spent in jail before he was released on Wednesday.

Smollett's attorney, Nenye Uche, confirmed this in a news conference after the former "Empire" star was released from Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois.

"Ice water, that’s been his food and liquid. I can only imagine if I was in jail for something I didn’t do, I wouldn’t be eating," Uche said outside the county jail, multiple reports said.

It was reportedly the 39-year-old's choice not to eat food while in jail. His attorneys did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Wednesday, an appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he doesn't have to lay down money but agrees to show up for court as required.

The fallen star was seen getting into an SUV after he was released. He walked out of the facility surrounded by security and did not comment as he entered the awaiting vehicle.

Uche said he informed the actor of his release while separated by glass due to COVID-19 protocols .

"He pushed his hands on the glass, and he was, his eyes got teary. I've never seen that because he's been really strong in there," Uche said. "He nearly lost hope in our constitutional system."

"He was shocked. I think he had nearly given up," Uche added.

Smollett was recently sentenced to 150 days in jail after he was convicted of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a hate crime in 2019. The actor was convicted on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police.

Uche also said in the press conference that the Smollett family is "very, very happy."

Uche criticized the special prosecutor’s decision to charge Smollett a second time after the initial charges were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Smollett paid a fine. "It is unconstitutional to charge someone twice," the attorney said, explaining that Smollett had initially paid a $10,000 fine and did community service.

"Some people might think Mr. Smollett is guilty, but I disagree," Uche added. "The judge spent a great deal of time chastising and berating my client. … Not happy with that. ... I'm not playing politics."

On top of 150 days in jail, Smollett was also sentenced to 30 months felony probation, restitution to the city of Chicago in the amount of $120,106 and a fine of $25,000.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Tina Glandian of Geragos & Geragos, who is also representing Smollett, said: "We are gratified that Jussie will be back with his family and loved ones and look forward to a dispassionate review and reversal of the serial injustices visited upon him."

During his sentencing, Smollett maintained his innocence.

"I did not do this, and I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that," Smollett said during his sentencing hearing.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks in January 2019. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett and his arrest on charges that he’d orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz, Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.