John Krasinski reacts to Amy Schumer's joke that marriage to Emily Blunt is 'for publicity'

Amy Schumer lent her support to John Krasinki's new movie, "A Quiet Place: Part II," but not before making a joke at the director's expense.

The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to promote the horror film and encourage people to go back to movie theaters.

"I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away," Schumer wrote. "Amazing to be in a movie theater!!"

She continued, "and although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend."

Krasinki responded in the comments section and joked, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

"The Office" alum and Blunt married in July 2010 and two stars share daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

Blunt, 38, previously called her husband "an anchor" during the pandemic.

"Having John's support is everything, because we are each other's confidant," Blunt told People magazine in December 2020. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

Meanwhile, Krasinski, who wrote and directed both "A Quiet Place" films in which Blunt is the lead, said of his spouse, "She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion."

"She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas," he gushed to Entertainment Tonight. "I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set."

"Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set," Krasinski added.