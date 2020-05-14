Julianne Hough froze her eggs as a 'precautionary measure,' not to get pregnant

Julianne Hough opened up about family planning and revealed that while she does see kids in her future, she's not ready for them at the moment.

The "Dancing With the Stars" champion, 31, revealed in her cover story for the June issue of Women’s Health that she froze her eggs as a "precautionary measure" because she suffers from endometriosis.

“I think the healthier I am from the inside out — as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I’m putting into my body — the better prepared I’ll be when the time comes,” Hough said.

She explained that she and her husband, Brooks Laich, are exploring all their fertility options, including possibly doing IVF (in-vitro fertilization).

“We never actually tried to get pregnant. It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs," Hough said.

The professional dancer said she hasn't been dealing with as many endometriosis symptoms since starting in her dance fitness program, Kinrgy, last summer.

“I will tell you, through this transformation of really connecting back to my truth, I haven’t had symptoms of endometriosis because of the love and kindness I’m giving to my body,” Hough described.

“I believe there’s stress, shame, guilt, and suppression of female energy that’s associated with endometriosis, so de-layering that has really helped," she added.

Hough also reflected on creating the program and connecting with others virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a blessing to be able to offer [via Internet] what people need most in this world right now, which is to feel certainty that they’re going to be okay, and that they have the power to release all that stress and anxiety and fear," she said.

Currently, she's self-isolating in Los Angeles while her husband is at their house in Idaho. Hough said she hasn't minded being along during this time.

“I’ve been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work … and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time,” she told O, The Oprah Magazine in April.

Meanwhile Laich's said on his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, that he thinks he's "an introvert by nature." Adding, "I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation."