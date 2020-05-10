Atlanta mayor calls Ahmaud Arbery killing 'a lynching'; says Trump's rhetoric gives racists permission
Murder of Ahmaud Arbery, claims of racism, cronyism thrusts Georgia town into national spotlight
A small segregated town in Southeast Georgia is divided - and at the center of a national conversation about race - after a white father and son with ties to local police and the prosecutor were arrested two months after allegedly gunning down an unarmed 25-year-old black man jogging less than three miles from his mother's home.