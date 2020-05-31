Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out protesters: 'I am committed'

Chrissy Teigen is lending a helping hand.

Since the May 25 death of African-American Minneapolis, Minn. resident George Floyd, protests have spread across the nation, resulting in a high number of arrests.

On Saturday afternoon, Teigen, 34, took to Twitter to announce her plan to donate $100,000 toward the bailouts of those arrested in the protests, jabbing President Donald Trump in the process.

"In celebration of whatever the f--k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," she wrote online, referencing Trump's suggestion that Saturday was to be "MAGA Night at the White House."

No stranger to backlash, Teigen faced criticism for her decision to support protestors, many followers calling her out for supporting "violent thugs."

Another Twitter user, per Entertainment Tonight, slammed the model for supporting "rioters and criminals."

"Ooo they might need more money then," replied Teigen. "Make it $200,000."

Teigen continued to slam those that oppose the protests, calling them "racist a--es" and "full of s--t."

Protests were sparked around the country after Floyd died when a white police officer pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes as he struggled for air and begged for his life.