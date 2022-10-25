Jules Bass, 'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' director, dead at 87

Jules Bass, the "Frosty the Snowman" and "Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town" director, died on Tuesday. He was 87.

Bass’ rep, Jennifer Ruff, confirmed his passing to Fox News Digital. She cited age related illness as his cause of death.

Bass’ producing partner on the hit holiday classics, Arthur Rankin Jr., died in 2014 at 89.

The duo also produced "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" in 1964, "The Little Drummer Boy" in 1968, "The Year Without Santa Claus" in 1974 and "Jack Frost" in 1979.

Aside from the holiday genre, the pair worked together on the animated adaption of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" in 1977 and again in 1982 for "The Last Unicorn."

Bass did not stop at directing. He wrote the novel "Headhunters" in 2001, which was later adapted to the movie "Monte Carlo" starring Selena Gomez, Katie Cassidy, Leighton Meester and Cory Monteith.

Following his directing career, Bass went on to author children's books.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jean Nicole Bass, according to Variety. She died at the age of 61.

