©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jules Bass, 'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' director, dead at 87

Bass directed holiday specials alongside the late Arthur Rankin Jr.

By Janelle Ash , Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Jules Bass, the "Frosty the Snowman" and "Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town" director, died on Tuesday. He was 87.

Bass’ rep, Jennifer Ruff, confirmed his passing to Fox News Digital. She cited age related illness as his cause of death.

Bass’ producing partner on the hit holiday classics, Arthur Rankin Jr., died in 2014 at 89. 

The duo also produced "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" in 1964, "The Little Drummer Boy" in 1968, "The Year Without Santa Claus" in 1974 and "Jack Frost" in 1979.

A still frame from the animated television Christmas special, "Frosty The Snowman," depicting Karen riding on Frosty's back, 1969.

A still frame from the animated television Christmas special, "Frosty The Snowman," depicting Karen riding on Frosty's back, 1969. (Photo by CBS/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Jules Bass produced holiday specials including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Jules Bass produced holiday specials including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Aside from the holiday genre, the pair worked together on the animated adaption of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" in 1977 and again in 1982 for "The Last Unicorn."

Bass did not stop at directing. He wrote the novel "Headhunters" in 2001, which was later adapted to the movie "Monte Carlo" starring Selena Gomez, Katie Cassidy, Leighton Meester and Cory Monteith.

Following his directing career, Bass went on to author children's books.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jean Nicole Bass, according to Variety. She died at the age of 61.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

