Jude Law addresses Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' role being recast: 'It was unusual'

Jude Law is speaking out about Johnny Depp's role in the "Fantastic Beasts" films being recast.

Depp announced last week that he'd been "asked to resign" from the "Harry Potter" prequel franchise after losing a libel case in London in which The Sun tabloid referred to the actor as a "wife beater."

Depp has been accused of abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard. He has made similar allegations against her as well.

In the franchise, the three-time Oscar nominee played villain Gellert Grindelwald, an old friend of Albus Dumbledore, played by Law.

Production on "Fantastic Beasts 3" had just begun when Depp, 57, lost the case and exited the franchise.

Warner Bros. has announced that the role will be recast, and it has been reported that Mads Mikkelsen may take on the role.

"It's an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It's probably one of the biggest productions I've ever worked on," Law, 47, told "Entertainment Tonight." "And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That's all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part."

He added: "It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role. Johnny had actually only done a day's filming, I think, on his own."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had shot a single scene but had signed a "pay-or-play contract," meaning he'd be paid whether the film was made or not -- even in the case of a recasting. The outlet claims he'll receive an eight-figure salary.

"In a franchise like this, it's the studio and the company that make the big decisions," stressed Law. "And you have to go along with those, because we're just a member of the team."

"Fantastic Beasts 3" is set to hit theaters July 15, 2022. Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more also star.

Original "Potter" author J.K. Rowling penned the script with Steve Kloves who wrote most of the "Potter" screenplays. David Yates, who directed the first two films, as well as four "Potter" films, is helming the project.