Margot Robbie to star in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ female-driven reboot: reports

Margot Robbie is set to lead the charge in a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise.

Scripted by “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson, the new “Pirates” flick will be female-fronted beginning with Robbie and Hodson, multiple reports on Friday said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the new “Pirates” should not be considered as a spinoff of the wildly popular Johnny Depp-driven films centered on Captain Jack Sparrow – but is a "wholly original story with new characters" in which inspiration was drawn from the famed Disneyland ride and already has many fans speculating which character Robbie might encompass.

'BIRDS OF PREY' STAR MARGOT ROBBIE ON WHAT MAKES HARLEY QUINN UNIQUE: 'SHE DEFIES SOCIAL NORMS IN EVERY WAY'

MARGOT ROBBIE DETAILS ‘SURREAL’ NIGHT SHE THOUGHT SHE DIED AFTER PASSING OUT DRUNK AT AN AWARDS SHOW

Per the outlet, the new project is also separate from the previously announced reboot of "Pirates" that hails from “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin and writer Ted Elliot, who penned the first four films of the franchise.

Longtime Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer is said to be producing both the Mazin-Elliot title and the Robbie-starring iteration.

The “Pirates” franchise first hit the seas in 2003 with “The Curse of the Black Pearl” and forged on with “Dead Man's Chest” in 2006, “At World's End” in 2007, “On Stranger Tides” in 2011 and “Dead Men Tell No Tales” in 2017.

MARGOT ROBBIE OPENS UP ABOUT STARRING AS QUEEN ELIZABETH I IN ‘MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS’: ‘I FELT ALIENATED’

Given the uncertainty of production schedules, it’s unclear if Robbie and Hodson’s version will make its landing as the sixth or seventh film in the order.