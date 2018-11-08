Expand / Collapse search
‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Ezra Miller reveals his #MeToo moment

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Ezra Miller opened up about his #MeToo moment.

Ezra Miller opened up about his #MeToo moment. (AP)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” star Ezra Miller opened up about Hollywood and his #MeToo moment with a director and producer he did not name.

Miller, 26, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday about the moment which he has not openly shared before.

“They [the producer and director] gave me wine and I was underaged,” Miller recalled. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters.’”

The rising star added that what happened was unacceptable.

“It’s a great f---ing age of being like, ‘You know what? That s---‘s unacceptable,’ And it’s amazing for a lot of us to watch. ‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we f---ing survived it,” he continued.

“That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers.”

The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actor also spoke out about the #MeToo movement in an interview with GQ Style.

“Let’s drop men like flies,” he told GQ Style. “I’m with it. And then let’s rehabilitate them when they’re on the ground.”

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.