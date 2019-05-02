Jude Law marries Phillipa Coan in low-key ceremony

Hollywood actor Jude Law tied the knot with his lover on Tuesday.

Jude, 46, and business psychologist Phillipa Coan shunned showbiz pals and invited only close family to the low-key ceremony.

The “Sherlock” star and Phillipa, 32, arrived for the civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London in a chauffeur-driven Range Rover at 11:40 a.m.

He was spotted helping his bride-to-be from the black 4×4 before gripping her hand as they made their way up the stone steps for the ceremony.

They emerged about an hour later with their wedding bands proudly on display then got back into their waiting vehicle without posing for any pictures.

Jude was previously married to fellow actress Sadie Frost, 53. They had three children — Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16. They divorced in 2003.

It later emerged he had been in a relationship with his “Alfie” co-star Sienna Miller.

He later went out with American model Samantha Burke.

She had his fourth child Sophia, now 9. Jude became a dad for the fifth time when musician Catherine Harding gave birth to Ada in 2015.

He met Phillipa three years ago. She runs her own company, Stride, which specializes in improving employees’ performance.

