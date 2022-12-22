Journey's Jonathan Cain responds to cease-and-desist order, says bandmate should 'look in the mirror'

Jonathan Cain, keyboardist and guitarist for rock band Journey, has responded to the cease-and-desist order bandmate Neal Schon filed against him for performing hit song "Don’t Stop Believin" during a Trump event at Mar-a-Lago last month.

A representative for Cain sent the artist's statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, which started with Schon should "look in the mirror" when accusing Cain of "causing harm to the Journey brand."

In the cease-and-desist letter obtained by Variety, Schon said Cain's decision to play the song during the November event politicizes the band and "polarizes the band’s fans and outreach."

"Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band," the letter continued.

Cain's response on Thursday accused Schon's alleged behavior over the years of being more harmful to the brand than anything.

"I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his--and his wife's--bizarre behavior.

Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times, and damaging our ability to ever work with them again; Neal outrageously tried to take away trademarks from Steve Perry; Neal and his wife continually insult the professionalism of numerous accountants, road managers, and management firms with endless legal threats and their bullying, toxic, and incoherent emails; Neal argues online with fans who don’t see eye to eye with him; and Neal and his wife recklessly spend Journey’s money until there is none left for operating costs," he wrote.

The statement finished with saying "if anyone is destroying the Journey brand, it is Neal – and Neal alone."

The longtime bandmates have reportedly been at odds for a while, as a recent legal battle took place over Schon's alleged denied access to the band's American Express card and its records.

At the time, Cain's lawyer argued Schon's access to the corporate account was limited because he charged more than $1 million in "improper personal expenses" to the card.

Despite the tension, Cain and Schon are expected to perform together on the band's upcoming Freedom Tour celebrating its 50th anniversary and newest album, according to Journey's Twitter account.