Journey guitarist, wife suing Live Nation over alleged attack by security guard at a concert

Guitarist for the band Journey, Neal Schon, is reportedly suing Live Nation after claiming that his wife was violently assaulted at a concert by one of its hired security guards.

Schon and his wife, Michaele, are reportedly upset over an incident that occurred during a March 2017 show in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Michaele claims she was in the front row taking photos of her husband and the band when, out of nowhere, a security guard hired by Live Nation reportedly got violent.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, she claims she was grabbed without warning and thrown into the PA system. While they can’t speak to what triggered the alleged assault, both are claiming emotional distress based on the incident. Michaele says she was humiliated by the incident and Neal’s suit claims he’s now distracted at concerts because he has to worry about his wife safety while trying to perform.

Page Six reports that the court documents also allege that Michaele had a “pre-existing health condition” triggered by the alleged attack. The outlet reports that the security guard explained in a separate filing that Michaele tried to enter a restricted area for unknown reasons. However, he or she denies ever assaulting her. Furthermore, the venue also denied all the allegations in a separate filing.

Neither representatives for Live Nation nor Schon immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.