Josh Duggar will remain in prison until 2032 after appeal terminated in child pornography case

Josh Duggar’s appeal for a new trial in his child pornography case has been terminated, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital this week.

With the end of the appeal, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star’s 12½-year sentence was upheld, and he is expected to remain in prison until 2032.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit issued a formal mandate Oct. 5 following an August denial of his appeal that Duggar's lawyer filed in 2021.

A federal jury in Arkansas found Duggar, 35, guilty in December 2021 on charges related to the receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced in May 2022 to 151 months in prison. Duggar was later transferred from Washington County Jail in his home state of Arkansas to FCI Seagoville in Texas.

Federal authorities investigated him after Little Rock Police detectives found child sexual abuse material was being shared by a computer traced to him. Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar's attorneys argued that statements he made to investigators during the search of the dealership should not have been allowed at trial since his attorney wasn't present.

Earlier this year, his sentence was extended by two months to conclude in October 2032.

He was placed in solitary confinement at the time after allegedly being found with a contraband cellphone.

The allegations against Duggar date to 2006 after a family friend sent a tip to authorities that he had allegedly molested four of his sisters. But the investigation ended because the statute of limitations had passed.

The allegations reemerged in 2015, leading to the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting." Duggar apologized for marital infidelity and a pornography addiction at the time and sought treatment.

He is married to Anna Duggar, and they share seven children together.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Duggar's lawyer for comment.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.