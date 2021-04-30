Josh Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, speak out after son's arrest for child pornography

Josh Duggar's family has spoken out.

The former reality star, 33, was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday. The charges against him were not immediately made clear, but on Friday, it was revealed that he is facing charges of possession of child pornography, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Now, his parents and fellow "19 Kids and Counting" stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have issued a statement on the matter.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," they said in a statement obtained by People magazine. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner."

They added: "We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"19 Kids and Counting" was canceled in 2015 after Josh was accused of molesting multiple young girls, including several of his own sisters.

Josh's sister Jill and her husband Derek have also spoken out. The couple previously revealed that they've distanced themselves from the famous family.

"We just found out this information yesterday," they told the outlet. "It is very sad."

In a Friday hearing, Josh pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

Duggar is accused of using "the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019," a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states.

Duggar is charged by indictment. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The hearing, which was held virtually over Zoom in the Western District of Arkansas, began at 11 a.m. CT. Duggar appeared from jail and was seen smiling before the hearing kicked off. He was represented by Arkansas attorney Travis W. Story.

