Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn Boyd welcome second child on Christmas Day: ‘Chapel Grace’

It was a Christmas miracle for Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd as the pair welcomed their second child on the beloved holiday and each shared the news to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday.

Boyd, 33, shared the image of their new bundle of joy, a daughter named Chapel Grace Brolin. The proud parents called the newborn their "little Christmas evening angel" as Boyd was days past her due date and was keeping her followers on social media abreast of her progress.

"Thought today would bring a healthy dose of drama. Buttttt no.... nope. Still pregnant," Boyd wrote on Dec. 19 as she shared a video of her bulging baby bump. "Just in case you were wondering. Stilllll pregnant."

Following the birth of Chapel Grace, the 52-year-old Brolin also reposted a photo from Boyd that showed their baby daughter still in the hospital – complete with strands of festive Christmas lights setting the ambiance inside the delivery room.

"🎄Chapel Grace🎄 Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels," the "Avengers" star wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt."

Actress Kate Hudson was among the first to congratulate the couple, who are already the proud parents of 2-year-old daughter, Westlyn.

"Sweet baby! Congrats mama and papa! Welcome Chapel," Hudson wrote on the fashion designer’s post.

Brolin and Boyd married in September 2016 in North Carolina. Brolin also has two other children, Trevor and Eden, from a previous marriage to actress Alice Adair.