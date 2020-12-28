Nick Cannon and girlfriend Brittany Bell announce birth of second child

Nick Cannon is a proud new father once again.

The TV host, 40, and his girlfriend, Brittany Bell, welcomed their second child together last week.

The former Miss Arizona USA, 33, revealed on Instagram on Christmas Day the couple welcomed a new baby daughter.

"The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" Bell captioned a series of family photos. "Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas."

"So much more to share," Bell said. "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD."

Cannon and Bell are also parents to their 3-year-old son, Golden. He shares 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife singer Mariah Carey.

The "Wild N Out" creator told ABC News that fatherhood is "what I was put on this Earth to do."

"We're here to be fruitful and multiply," he explained. "That's what our beings are made for, so we can raise our offspring up so they can have offspring, and [have] generations after generations."

Cannon added, "Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I'm with it."