Jordyn Woods announces new fashion partnership after 'Kardashians' air scandal

Any press is good press.

On Monday, Jordyn Woods announced on Instagram that she has “something exciting” coming, teasing her Boohoo x Jordyn Woods clothing line.

The plug comes less than 24 hours after “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans tuned in to Sunday night’s episode to watch the cheating scandal between 21-year-old Woods and Khloé Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, play out on TV.

JORDYN WOODS’ MAKEUP PRICES SLASHED ON KYLIE COSMETICS, WHILE EBAY DEMAND RISES

Fans flooded the comments section of Woods’ post with support. “Living off of kylie where??????? Stay in your bag sis!!” one person exclaimed, while another wrote, “That’s right! Build your OWN brand sis! There is a legacy with YOUR name on it! No more standing in the shadow of anyone!”

Boohoo also promoted Woods’ collection on Instagram, two days ahead of its Wednesday release. A promo video showed the model wearing pink shades with the initials “J” and “W” on the lenses, along with a matching pink party dress.

This line marks Woods’ second collaboration with the UK-based online retailer. In 2016, she launched a size-inclusive collection that included a mix of apparel, from dresses to denim to outerwear, in sizes 2 to 22.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Woods’ former longtime BFF Kylie Jenner was present at the launch party in August 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Nearly three years later, their friendship has become strained after Woods admitted to kissing Thompson at a house party while he was still dating Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Woods told “Entertainment Tonight” she is staying focused on her business ventures, saying, “I have my active wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.