'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel's estranged husband speak out on romance

"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott revealed that he is dating someone new, though he didn't confirm it's Zooey Deschanel ... but the proof is in the pudding (and the photos).

“I am seeing someone,” Scott, 41, told Us Weekly. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

On Friday, Hollywood Life published photos of Deschanel, 39, and the HGTV hunk holding hands and apparently beaming right at the cameras that snapped them.

The PDA pics came just a week after Deschanel confirmed her split from husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple said in a statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Deschanel and Pechenik share daughter, Elsie, 4, and son, Charlie, 2. Pechenik, for his part, says he's happy for his estranged wife.

"Yeah, everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together," he told Hollywood Life on Saturday. "We've been raising them and we're going to continue to raise them, and take great care of them. I'm happy."