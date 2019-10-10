'Property Brothers' want to renovate 'The Golden Girls' house

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott have seemingly never met a home renovation challenge they didn’t like, as the 41-year-old twins admittedly have their sights set on flipping the California home made famous by “The Golden Girls.”

In an Oct. 4 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the HGTV stars revealed that in the future they’d love to work on the four-bedroom, four-bath home that Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy called theirs on the beloved sitcom that aired from 1985 to 1992.

Though the hit show was fictionally set in Miami, the real-life property is located in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, the New York Post reports.

The Scotts filled in Clarkson on their experience remodeling the Brady Bunch house for a four-part HGTV special, telling the host what their next dream celebrity real estate renovation would be.

“So, we’re thinking next, ‘The Golden Girls’ house,” Drew dished, to the delight of the studio audience.

“Here’s my thing, man, they keep remaking everything! I want them to remake ‘Golden Girls,’ like ‘Designing Women’ — one of them, come on!” Clarkson commented.

“I will play Blanche!” Drew joked.

Whether or not the ever-ambitious twins are aware, the “Golden Girls” house isn’t currently up for sale. According to Realtor.com, the 2,900 square foot home on a quarter of an acre is valued at about $4.6 million.

