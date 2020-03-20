Jon Voight shares prayer for Americans, Trump about the coronavirus pandemic

Jon Voight took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video message in which he prayed for the country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as for the good health of President Trump and his family.

The Academy Award-winning actor has previously demonstrated his loyalty to Trump but decided to give him and his loved ones a special shoutout amid the growing situation posed by COVID-19. The actor shared a video message in which he spoke directly to camera and said a heartfelt prayer calling for an end to the pandemic.

“This nation is under God, with liberty,” Voight began. “Joshua has lifted his ark and will show his kingdom that this virus will not wipe out his men. He will battle to the end and he will show Jesus the prayer.”

JON VOIGHT ON WHY HE BROKE OUT DANCING ON STAGE AT WHITE HOUSE: 'I DON'T TAKE MYSELF THAT SERIOUSLY'

He continued, “Oh mighty, oh Lord. Bring us to our feet to love you more. Oh Lord, oh our Savior, teach us more, but lift this veil over our heads and wipe away this curse that has taken us down with fear. Oh Lord, give us peace on our holy land, give us peace for our children and elders. Oh Lord, give us light to shine on our souls so we may be strong to fight. Oh Lord, we are all one with you.”

The actor concluded his video by directly speaking to his “fellow Americans” and making special mention of the president.

“My fellow Americans, we will rid this virus. We will be strong because we are the greatest gift to mankind,” he stated. “We are all God’s children. God bless this nation and the entire creation. And may God protect our president and his family... Love to you.”

Voight, who prides himself on being one of the few outspoken conservative celebrities in show business, took to Twitter in May to issue a similar, more secular message to his followers in which he declared Trump to be the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.

ACTOR JON VOIGHT ON PELOSI AND SCHIFF: 'THESE PEOPLE ARE NOT WELL'

“People of the Republican Party, I know that you'll agree with me when I say that our president has our utmost respect and our love," Voight began. "This job is not easy for he's battling the left and their absurd words of destruction. ... Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln."

The actor told his followers that he wanted to "acknowledge the truth" that "our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs" because President Trump "has made every move correct."

He concluded his May statement with a message to his followers to rally behind Trump.

"Don't be fooled by the political left because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph," Voight continued. "So let us stand with our president, let us stand for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voight’s words on the coronavirus come as many of the president’s detractors in Hollywood are criticizing his response to the coronavirus, with many arguing that the president downplayed the severity of the issue during the crucial early days and continues to make short-sighted moves and statements to help combat its further spread.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.