Actor Jon Voight on Pelosi and Schiff: 'These people are not well '

Academy Award winning actor Jon Voight ripped the impeachment inquiry and Democrats Monday, saying Americans are witnessing firsthand that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff are "not well."

"It's a lie," Voight said of the impeachment inquiry Monday on "The Ingraham Angle." "It's the culmination of a commitment to take down this president."

Schiff commented on the Democrats' impeachment push Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," and said despite an "ironclad" case against the president, he couldn't say if his party will impeach Trump or not.

Voight told interviewer Raymond Arroyo that the inquiry was a way of "exposing the truth," saying Democrats are acting in "bad behavior"

"I look at the statements of Nancy Pelosi, I look at this fellow Schiff, Adam Schiff. It's pretty clear there is something wrong here," Voight said, "These people are not well and the audience is seeing the bottom line just as they're seeing the bottom line with these debates. One ridiculous statement after another."

"That's who the Democratic Party is and they're getting a view of it," Voight added.

President Trump on Thursday honored Voight last week with the National Medal of the Arts.

Voight starred in dozens of feature films since the late 1960s, when he rose to prominence for his Oscar-nominated role in “Midnight Cowboy.”

The actor also commented on entertainer Madonna and actor Robert De Niro's ire directed at the president.

"I've been there," Voight said, referencing his liberal beliefs in the 1960s. "So when I hear them, those two you mention and others I know in this lifetime, perhaps they'll come to an understanding that it's wrong."