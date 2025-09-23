Jon Bon Jovi defends son's young marriage to 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Bon Jovi made it clear he is in full support of his son, Jake Bongiovi, marrying Millie Bobby Brown in their early 20s, after the young couple made the decision to adopt a baby girl this summer.

Bon Jovi was a guest on Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast and said he "blessed" the couple's marriage because he also has experience finding love at a young age.

"We blessed it because we get it, you know? They’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young.

"Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, we’ll support this.' And it’s working out," he said.

After announcing their engagement in April 2023, Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024. Brown was 20 at the time and Bongiovi was 22, which sparked some online controversy.

The musician supported his son's young marriage because he also got married in his 20s. Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, in 1989. He was 27 at the time.

In March, Brown was a guest on "Call Her Daddy" podcast and explained that her parents also married young, so this wasn't out of the norm for her or Bongiovi.

"We had really great role models growing up, so we didn't see anything different. We didn't get jaded by all the other stuff," she said.

During an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, Brown revealed that it's been a "thing" for her to be a young mother.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me," said Brown.

"Jake knows how important it is to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally."

Brown's wish came true this summer after she and Jake adopted their first child.

"This summer, we welcomed our baby girl through adoption," the couple shared in a joint post to Instagram in August. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

"And then there were 3."

During Bon Jovi's appearance on Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, he said he's thrilled to be a grandpa for the first time.

"It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful. They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean?

"Your baby," he said.

The singer admitted that he bugs Brown and his son for constant updates on the baby girl.

"It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already and, yeah, it’s cool," Bon Jovi said.