Jon Bon Jovi announces comeback tour after surgery saved his 'dying' vocal cord from career-ending damage

Jon Bon Jovi is hitting the road again for the first time since undergoing major surgery in 2022 to fix a "dying" vocal cord.

During a Thursday interview on the "Today" show, the 63-year-old music icon announced that his band, Bon Jovi will launch their international "The Forever Tour" in July 2026.

While speaking with host Savannah Guthrie, Bon Jovi opened up about recovering from the vocal injury that nearly ended his decades-long career.

"One of my cords was atrophied, and the strong one was pushing, the weak one around, and this one was dying," he shared.

The "Livin' on a Prayer" hitmaker explained that "40 years of hard work" had strained his vocal cords.

However, Bon Jovi found a surgeon who was able to perform a medialization thyroplasty surgery, a cutting-edge procedure in which an implant was placed on the outside of his vocal cord to rebuild the weakened cord.

"The road's been long and tough, but I persevered," he said.

Following the operation, Bon Jovi said he embarked on a lengthy recovery process that included months of rehabilitation, vocal exercises, and rebuilding his stamina.

Bon Jovi noted that the injury could have ended his career entirely, telling Guthrie that if he was unable to restore his voice to its former strength, he would have given up performing.

"I’m not that applause junkie. I do it for the joy and I do it for the art," Bon Jovi said. "The rest of it is great because I’m good at it. But if you couldn’t do it from a place of joy, what’s the motivation?"

"I have other things in my life. It’s what I do. It’s not who I am," he added.

However, he said he was determined to make a full recovery and return to the stage. Bon Jovi explained that he has devoted himself to rehearsing for hours every day in his garage to retrain his voice.

"It’s like training for a marathon," Bon Jovi said. "Anyone can go for a run. Being able to go the distance is a whole different set of commitment. You have to physically, mentally and spiritually be ready to do that again."

The Grammy Award winner admitted there were many days when he feared he had already performed his final concert.

"And then the next day, there'd be a little ray of hope," Bon Jovi shared. "The next day was brighter. And until the next time, you get punched in the nose by some setback, you pick yourself up again and do it again."

Bon Jovi said that he felt he now feels ready to perform again at his previous pace.

"I think I can confidently say that I can go and do my two and a half hours, night after night after night," he said. "But I wouldn’t do it unless it was that."

Bon Jovi's interview was conducted inside New York City's Madison Square Garden, where he will perform his tour's first concert.

"There are very few people in this world that can carry an arena. I know it's exciting - is it also a little scary?" Guthrie asked him.

"Sure, but you know, it's just, that's the human element," he replied. "The good news is that I know that the band have my back and I can guarantee you that every person that will fill this house will be rooting for me."

On Oct. 24, Bon Jovi released their "Forever (Legendary Edition)" collaboration album, in which they teamed up with some of the music world's biggest stars, including Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll and Avril Lavigne, to create new versions of songs from their original 2024 album.

"It was a joy," he said of working with the singers featured on the album.

"It was also beautiful, as a songwriter, to hear your songs interpreted by great artists," he added.

Bon Jovi shared that kicking off the tour at Madison Square Garden holds special meaning for the band. They made their first appearance at the legendary venue when they opened for ZZ Top in 1983.

"It's the Garden," he said. "There's nothing like it."

Bon Jovi's "Forever Tour" will kick off on July 7, 2026, and will conclude on Sept. 4, 2026, at London's Wembley Stadium.