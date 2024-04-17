Jon Bon Jovi believes it's 'up to God' to fix his vocal cords following surgery

Jon Bon Jovi is leaving his health to God, as he is two years into his recovery from an intense vocal cord surgery.

In an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" docuseries release, the rock band's frontman bluntly explained that recovering from vocal cord surgery "sucks."

"It sucks," Bon Jovi said. "But, if I put it into comparison to athletes, and when Kobe and the achilles, or Michael Strahan and the pec, Tom Brady with the knee, Tiger Woods preparing for yet another Masters. It doesn't get any easier for any of those guys."

He continued, "And I know their work ethic and mine are very similar. No one anticipates injury like that. And it's up to God to fix it or not, but I'm certainly right next to the Lord himself working on it."

Bon Jovi, whose full name is John Francis Bongiovi Jr., paused his live singing career in 2022 and underwent throat surgery after suffering an atrophied vocal cord.

The band Bon Jovi celebrates their 40th anniversary as a band this year. To mark the historical accomplishment, the band teamed up with Hulu to create a four-part docuseries, "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story."

Two years ago, Bon Jovi realized that the band's anniversary was coming up and decided to "archive everything that I had," he told Fox News Digital.

"And then [I] asked the band to contribute what they had. I thought about how we are going to mark this anniversary because you only get one 40th anniversary and who knows where we'll be at 50," he continued. "So, it was an opportune time to discuss it."

Jon Bon Jovi was joined by "Tico" Torres during his interview with Fox News Digital. Torres, born Hector Samuel Juan Tico Torres, explained that he's thrilled to still be creating music 40 years into his career.

Bon Jovi's 16th studio album, "Forever," will be released June 7.

"We're still here, you know, think about it," Torres said. "We get to create music and, like this new record, it was exciting to do, and the fact that we can reinvent ourselves and say what we have to say from inside together is amazing to be able to do that."

He continued, "I mean, there are few bands in the world that do it, but it's nice to be part of that genre where you can keep going and keep creating. We grew up together. We're guys from Jersey and we're family. You know what else we got to do?"

Jon chimed in and shared why he thinks Bon Jovi has been able to withstand the test of time.

"Well, first of all, it's a love of music," he began. "I think that we all innately love music, and we also love each other's company. So, there's no one else I'd rather create with than the group of guys that I create with, and I think that really is the easiest answer. I love that we get to do this together."

The upcoming docuseries touches on Richie Sambora's infamous exit from Bon Jovi. He served as the lead guitarist in the band from 1983 to 2013.

When Jon and Torres were asked if they would do anything different looking back on Sambora's exit, Jon said, "Yeah. If I can accept the blame for working too hard, then I will."

Jon continued, "It was never anything malicious, and we never had a fight, and there was never any animus. Richie had issues that he has now addressed publicly and privately with substance abuse and some anxieties and being a single dad."

The band's frontman struggled with his bandmate's exit, but noted that "we had to continue to do what we do, and he chose not to want to do it any longer. Unfortunately for him and for us."

"Being in a rock band is not a life sentence, and he chose not to want to do it any longer," he concluded.

As far as a future reunion with Sambora, Torres called the moment when Bon Jovi reconnected with Sambora and the late Alec John Such at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 "something special." Such, who was a founding member and bassist in the band, died in 2022.

"Alec, [who is] no longer with us, he's up there watching us, but he was the catalyst of putting the band together – introducing me and Richie, Jon," Torres said.

"There's a lot of, you know, back to Richie. It's a situation where it's hard to go on without a brother," he continued. "It wasn't our decision. It was his decision in that sense and you got to respect that."

"Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" premieres on Hulu on April 26.