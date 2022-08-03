Jojo Siwa's mom shares Candace Cameron Bure interaction, sets the record straight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jojo Siwa's mom wants to set the record straight.

Jessalyn Siwa weighed in Tuesday on the controversy surrounding her daughter and Candace Cameron Bure on social media. Jessalyn revealed she had actually spoken about Jojo's interaction with Bure on her podcast "Success with Jess."

"I talked about this on my podcast a while back," she captioned the video clip recalling the moment that led Jojo to claim Bure was the "rudest celebrity" the pop star had ever met. "The recent story told wasn't quite right so here is the real version."

According to Jessalyn and Jojo, Bure was dismissive of the "Dancing with the Stars" alum during a "Fuller House" premiere afterparty. Jojo, who was 11 years old at the time, had asked Bure to take a photo and was turned down.

Bure and Jojo have spoken about the moment and the "Full House" star shared an update on her Instagram saying there is "no drama."

However, Jojo explained to Page Six that Bure had left out some details in her social media video.

"We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video]," Siwa told Page Six. "She didn't share all the details of the meeting. But it was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was just stuck with."

"It was at the after-party that she didn't wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that," Siwa told the outlet. "But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that's what made me really upset."

Jessalyn reiterated that it is important to pay attention to how you "treat people."

"At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo it's about how you treat people," Jessalyn's caption added. "Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."