Candace Cameron Bure, JoJo Siwa encounter has celebs weighing in: 'Class act'

'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure's post on JoJo Siwa received support from other famous celebrities

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
After being called the "rudest celebrity she's ever met" by JoJo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure is bouncing back with an abundance of celebrity support.

Bure recently took to her Instagram to share a conversation she had with Siwa in light of the revelations made by the "Dance Moms" star.

Bure had shared that Siwa met her for the first time at the "Fuller House" premiere when she was 11-years-old, and the actress did not stop on the red carpet and take a picture with her. "You said to me ‘not right now’ and proceeded to take pictures with others," Bure explained of what Siwa said to her during their conversation. "Oh I’m so sorry you weren’t even mean and I get it now as an adult," Siwa added, per Bure.

Bure concluded her video by sharing that Siwa’s "comfort show" is "Fuller House" and she puts the show on to fall asleep to. The actress also praised her for being a good role model due to her positivity.

The post, where she made clear there is "no drama" between the two, garnered thousands of likes and comments, many from famous faces themselves. Here's a look at what the stars said:

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy 

Jenna Johnson, pictured here with JoJo Siwa, posted her support for Candace Cameron Bure.

Jenna Johnson, pictured here with JoJo Siwa, posted her support for Candace Cameron Bure. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

"The Dancing with the Stars" professional shared four pink hearts on Bure's Instagram. 

Chmerkovskiy and Siwa debuted as the first same-sex partners for season 30 of the competition dance show in 2021.

Tori Spelling

The mom of five commented, saying she cried watching Bure's video.

The mom of five commented, saying she cried watching Bure's video. (David Livingston/FilmMagic)

The "Beverly Hills 90210" star wrote, "you are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put. I'm sitting here crying (crying emoji) watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo."

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer had a simple message for her friend, Candace Cameron Bure.

Jana Kramer had a simple message for her friend, Candace Cameron Bure. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The mom of two wrote simply, "I love you."

Kelly Rizzo

Kelly Rizzo joked with her friend and late husband's former co-star, before writing that Bure was "the best ever."

Kelly Rizzo joked with her friend and late husband's former co-star, before writing that Bure was "the best ever." (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards)

The wife of Bure's former "Full House" co-star, the late Bob Saget, teased her friend before complimenting her. She commented, "Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!? (two crying laughing emojis) (jk you're the best ever…so crazy you even had to spill all the tea…if that's how the kids say it these days)."

Trevor Donovan

Trevor Donovan entered the chat, commenting he didn't know JoJo Siwa.

Trevor Donovan entered the chat, commenting he didn't know JoJo Siwa. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The "90210" actor shared an interesting comment, saying he was unfamiliar with JoJo Siwa. He commented, "No clue who she is."

Alexa PenaVega

The actress, seen here with Bure, gave her friend a massive compliment.

The actress, seen here with Bure, gave her friend a massive compliment. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

The actress praised her friend, sharing three clapping hands emojis. She then wrote, "class act friend." PenaVega added a heart emoji.

Jason Kennedy

The journalist shared support for Bure on Instagram.

The journalist shared support for Bure on Instagram. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Jason Kennedy simply shared a red heart emoji.

Bristol Palin

The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin shared her own personal story about meeting Bure many years ago.

The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin shared her own personal story about meeting Bure many years ago. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin shared her own story of meeting Bure. 

Bristol Palin wrote, "I ran into you outside hotel in NYC years ago, I was starstruck and had to say hi, you were one of the absolute KINDEST people I have ever met." She ended her comment with two yellow heart emojis.

Amy Roloff

The "Little People Big World" star offered her take on the Siwa and Bure kerfuffle.

The "Little People Big World" star offered her take on the Siwa and Bure kerfuffle. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Amy Roloff of "Little People Big World" sympathized with Bure, writing in part, "Candace. I so agree. It's too bad something like that had to show up on TikTok (sic)…Like you, I so enjoy meeting others, hearing their stories, taking photos…sometimes there's just not enough time to take a moment for everyone." 

Bure reminded those in her Instagram video that "words" and "actions matter."

Since the miscommunication, Bure continued with business as usual, sharing a Bible verse to her Instagram story, with Siwa attending a television premiere.

