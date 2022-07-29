Jojo Siwa says Candance Cameron Bure left out details in Instagram video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The saga continues to unfold after Jojo Siwa described Candance Cameron Bure in a viral TikTok video as the "rudest celebrity" she’s ever met.

On Tuesday, Bure, 46, shared a video on Instagram clearing the air with Siwa, but it appears the "Dance Moms" alum does not agree with everything Bure had to say.

"We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video]," Siwa told Page Six. "She didn't share all the details of the meeting. But it was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was just stuck with."

Bure shared that Siwa and her met for the first time at the "Fuller House" premiere when Siwa was 11 years old, and the actress did not stop on the red carpet and pose for a picture with Siwa.

"It was at the after-party that she didn't wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that," Siwa told the outlet. "But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that's what made me really upset."

On Tuesday, Bure shared that there was "no drama" between the two of them, and they had a "great conversation."

"There is no drama. That’s the tea," Bure said.

Bure and Siwa may have put the drama to rest, but the "Fuller House" star’s daughter chimed in.

Bure’s 23 year-old daughter Natasha posted a note to Siwa on her Instagram story Thursday.

"Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience.’ This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone," Natasha wrote, according to US Weekly.

"There are bigger issues in this world than this," she reportedly added. "Grow up."

Since the "Fuller House" premiere, Bure and Siwa appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" together in 2019.