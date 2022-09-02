Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck in a Nashville, Tennessee, concert next month

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star will join Jeff Beck in Nashville in October

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Johnny Depp is making his return to the big stage in the United States.

According to the Brown County Music Center’s website, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star will be joining Jeff Beck in Nashville Oct. 19. According to NME Magazine, Depp will join Beck on the majority of his US tour.

Depp has dominated the headlines this year as he battled it out with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in their multimillion-dollar defamation trial.

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck onstage in Nashville next month.

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck onstage in Nashville next month. ((AP Photo))

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed Depp on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

JOHNNY DEPP IS MTV VMAS MOONMAN DURING SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT AWARD SHOW: 'NEEDED THE WORK'

During the trial, Depp and Beck took to the stage overseas as the jury deliberated.

Videos posted on social media show Depp, guitar in hand, rocking out on stage during Beck's concert, which took place in Sheffield, England, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Depp and Beck performed their 2020 collaboration "Isolation," the videos appeared to show.

Johnny Depp performed with Jeff Beck in England while jurors deliberated in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp performed with Jeff Beck in England while jurors deliberated in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. (Getty Images)

The actor seemed to address the famous case in Beck’s recently released album "18," in which Depp reportedly wrote two of the ballads on the 13-track album. 

On the track "Sad Motherf---kin’ Parade," Depp belts out, "You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch … If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand."

The Sunday Times reported that Beck and Depp came up with the name for his latest album together.

Johnny Depp appears as moon man at Video Music Awards.

Johnny Depp appears as moon man at Video Music Awards. (MTV)

"When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity," Beck said. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too."

Depp made an appearance on Sunday at MTV's VMA awards, where he joined the award show virtually as a moon man. His appearance sparked a reaction from Heard's sister who called him "disgusting" and "clearly desperate."

