Kate Moss attends Johnny Depp's concert in London

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supermodel Kate Moss attended Johnny Depp's rock concert Tuesday in London, as he awaits a verdict in his $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, a source confirmed.

It was Depp's third performance alongside legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, and he invited Moss as his guest, according to the source.

Photos posted online show Depp on stage rocking out Tuesday — one day after receiving a standing ovation at the same venue.

Meanwhile, jurors in the U.S. wrapped up their second day of deliberations in Depp's explosive defamation case without a verdict.

JURORS DISMISSED TUESDAY WITHOUT REACHING A VERDICT IN JOHNNY DEPP V. AMBER HEARD: LIVE UPDATES

Moss, who dated Depp in the 1990s, testified via video link on his behalf after Heard blurted out her name on the stand. Moss told jurors Depp was never violent with her, after Heard implied he had once pushed the fashion icon down a flight of stairs.

Depp jetted off to England over the weekend after the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia was given to the jury.

He is suing Heard over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote alleging she was the victim of domestic violence.

The actor has said the piece is false and ruined his reputation and career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

ELON MUSK WEIGHS IN ON DEPP-HEARD TRIAL: 'I HOPE THEY BOTH MOVE ON'

Whether Depp will return for the verdict remains an open question, but it seems unlikely. His team has declined to comment on the matter.

Jurors received the case Friday, six weeks after they were seated, and deliberated for two hours before breaking for Memorial Day weekend.

The panel returned Tuesday morning and put in another seven hours, while Depp has been noticeably absent.

After his departure, his fans dwindled from a high of more than 300 at the courthouse last week to about a dozen Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heard has remained in the D.C. area and plans to be present for the verdict, a source close to her team told Fox News Digital.

The seven-member panel is expected to return Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to continue weighing the case.