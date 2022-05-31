Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Johnny Depp
Published

Kate Moss attends Johnny Depp's concert in London

Johnny Depp jetted off to London over the weekend

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supermodel Kate Moss attended Johnny Depp's rock concert Tuesday in London, as he awaits a verdict in his $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, a source confirmed. 

It was Depp's third performance alongside legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, and he invited Moss as his guest, according to the source. 

Photos posted online show Depp on stage rocking out Tuesday — one day after receiving a standing ovation at the same venue.

A photo combination of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, who testified via video link, and Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, May 25, 2022.  

A photo combination of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, who testified via video link, and Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, May 25, 2022.   (Evelyn Hochstein/pool via Reuters)

Meanwhile, jurors in the U.S. wrapped up their second day of deliberations in Depp's explosive defamation case without a verdict.

JURORS DISMISSED TUESDAY WITHOUT REACHING A VERDICT IN JOHNNY DEPP V. AMBER HEARD: LIVE UPDATES

Moss, who dated Depp in the 1990s, testified via video link on his behalf after Heard blurted out her name on the stand. Moss told jurors Depp was never violent with her, after Heard implied he had once pushed the fashion icon down a flight of stairs. 

Depp jetted off to England over the weekend after the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia was given to the jury. 

Johnny Depp is pictured here on April 28, 2022, in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Depp jetted off to England over the weekend after the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia was given to the jury. 

Johnny Depp is pictured here on April 28, 2022, in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Depp jetted off to England over the weekend after the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia was given to the jury.  (AP, File)

He is suing Heard over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote alleging she was the victim of domestic violence. 

A photo combination of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, May 27, 2022. 

A photo combination of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, May 27, 2022.  ( Steve Helber/Pool via Reuters)

The actor has said the piece is false and ruined his reputation and career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

ELON MUSK WEIGHS IN ON DEPP-HEARD TRIAL: 'I HOPE THEY BOTH MOVE ON'

Whether Depp will return for the verdict remains an open question, but it seems unlikely. His team has declined to comment on the matter.

1995 file photo of Johnny Depp and Kate Moss in Los Angeles, California.

1995 file photo of Johnny Depp and Kate Moss in Los Angeles, California. (Barry King/WireImage)

Jurors received the case Friday, six weeks after they were seated, and deliberated for two hours before breaking for Memorial Day weekend. 

The panel returned Tuesday morning and put in another seven hours, while Depp has been noticeably absent. 

After his departure, his fans dwindled from a high of more than 300 at the courthouse last week to about a dozen Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heard has remained in the D.C. area and plans to be present for the verdict, a source close to her team told Fox News Digital.

The seven-member panel is expected to return Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to continue weighing the case.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Trending