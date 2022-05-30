Johnny Depp surprise performance: Actor jams out in England as jury debates Heard defamation case, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Johnny Depp was spotted in England on Sunday where he joined British musician Jeff Beck on stage for a surprise performance as the jury deliberates in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard back in the United States.

Videos posted on social video show Depp, guitar in hand, rocking out on stage during Beck's concert, which took place in Sheffield, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Depp and Beck performed their 2020 collaboration "Isolation," the videos appeared to show.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Depp and Beck also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s "What’s Going On" and Jimi Hendrix’s "Little Wing."

Depp's impromptu appearance returned him to his roots, as before he began his career as an actor, he aspired to be a musician. His musical career was short-lived, however, as he testified during his defamation trial, he found more success in acting.

Depp is also a member of the hard-rock supergroup, Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

The band performed at the Rock in Rio music festival in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2016, when Depp was initially facing Heard's domestic abuse claims.

The two high-profile actors wrapped up the defamation case on Friday, after days of hearings that included a testimony from Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss and ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin. It also included notable name-drops of stars like Elon Musk, Paul Bettany, Marilyn Manson and James Franco.

Disney executives were also repeatedly dragged into the discussions as both Depp and Heard claim to have lost out on film spots, in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ respectively, due to the controversy of the case and the allegations of abuse.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Heard is counter suing for $100 million, accusing Depp of trying to defame her.

Jurors began deliberations Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. after listening to summations for more than four hours. Jurors deliberated for two hours Friday without reaching a verdict.

The seven-member panel, composed of five men and two women, were sent home for the long weekend.

Jury deliberation is expected to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.