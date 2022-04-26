Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp: What to know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lily-Rose Depp, a 22-year-old Hollywood starlet and Chanel billboard queen, has been mentioned several times while various witnesses testify in her father Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard — whom he was romantically linked to from 2012 until 2016 — after the actress wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post detailing alleged abuse. Although Heard didn't name Depp in the op-ed, she detailed allegations of abuse that allegedly occurred in 2016 when she was married to Depp.

During Tuesday's testimony, a story about Depp and Heard's time on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's private island that included Lily-Rose took center stage.

Tara Roberts, the manager of Depp's private island, testified via video and recalled that she arranged for transportation to take Lily-Rose, who was around 13 years old at the time, and Heard off the island after the actor passed out drunk in the sand in front of the children. The two were accompanied by a friend of Heard's, Roberts said.

7 CRAZY CELEBRITY MOTHER-DAUGHTER LOOKALIKES

Depp is also father to a son, Jack. Jack was around 11 at the time. Roberts testified that Jack remained while Lily-Rose left.

The incident apparently occurred in the summer of 2013.

Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, asked Roberts if she remembers Lily-Rose being "upset because her father was drinking and trying to hide it from" her. Depp's lawyer objected, and Roberts didn't have to respond.

Prior to that, Lily-Rose was mentioned when Depp himself was testifying, saying that Lily-Rose did not attend his 2015 wedding to Heard. "My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons," he testified.

So, who is Lily-Rose Depp?

Hollywood royalty

Lily-Rose is the daughter of Depp and his ex, Vanessa Paradis. The two first began dating in 1998 after meeting in Paris while Depp was filming "The Ninth Gate."

Depp and Paradis never got married despite spending nearly 14 years together.

"I love the romance of ‘Let’s get married,’ but then, when you have it so perfect … I mean, I’m more married than anybody can be – we have two kids. Maybe one day, but it’s something I can really do without," Paradis once told Elle magazine.

The pair split in 2012.

HOWARD STERN SLAMS ‘NARCISSIST’ JOHNNY DEPP FOR ‘OVERACTING’ DURING AMBER HEARD LIBEL TRIAL

Chanel fashion queen

Lily-Rose Depp is the youngest Chanel ambassador. She was chosen by Karl Lagerfeld in 2015. She was 16 years old at the time.

Lily-Rose was specifically in the Fall-Winter 2015/16 eyewear campaign.

More recently, she appeared in the Cruise 2020-21 collection and the Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The star has been pictured in big billboard campaigns for the luxury fashion brand.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Making moves in the TV and film industry

Lily-Rose recently landed her first major acting role in the upcoming HBO series, "The Idol."

The show was supposed to feature Lily-Rose in her first lead TV role along with singer The Weeknd in his first acting role.

However, HBO recently announced changes were being made to the cast of the show.

"'The Idol’s' creative team continues to build, refine and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon," an HBO spokeswoman told Deadline.

It's unclear if Lily-Rose's role will be recast.

She has also appeared alongside her dad in the 2014 indie, "Tusk," and 2015's "Yoga Hosers." In addition, she's acted in 2016's "The Dancer" and 2019's "The King" among other projects.

Met Gala mainstay

Lily-Rose Depp's appearances – and outfit choices – at the Met Gala made waves. She attended the 2021 Met Gala, which was held in September.

The model turned heads wearing head-to-toe Chanel. She paired a light pink and black two-piece number with black heels.

She has made many appearances at past Met Galas.

It's unclear if she will attend this year's event scheduled for May 2 in New York City.

This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dating in Tinseltown

Lily-Rose has dated some big names in the Hollywood industry.

The model and actress dated Timothée Chalamet after the two met while filming "The King" in 2018. It's unclear why the two split, but Chalamet confirmed the breakup in April 2020 after describing himself as "currently single."

She was also briefly linked to "Elvis" star Austin Butler as the two were photographed sharing a kiss after a date in August 2021.

Lily-Rose is currently dating French rapper Yassine Stein.