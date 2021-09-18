7 crazy celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

The only thing better than having a celebrity as your mom is looking identical to your celebrity mom.

The daughters of actresses including Reese Witherspoon, Goldie Hawn and Lisa Bonet fall into this category. These women and their daughters will make you feel like you're seeing double.

Check out the list:

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's 22-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe is a spitting image of the actress and always has been. The "Legally Blonde" star recently shared a baby photo of Phillippe in honor of her birthday and it could easily also be a photo of Witherspoon.

Witherspoon shares Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The two actors got divorced in 2008.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson don't just share looks.

The two have both led very successful acting careers. Hawn is most known for "Private Benjamin" and "The First Wives Club" while Hudson is known for "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days" and "Almost Famous."

Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz

Speaking of actors who passed down the acting gene, Lisa Bonet shared her knack for acting with her daughter Zoe Kravitz. Bonet is most known for her work on "The Cosby Show" while Kravitz is known for her role in the "Divergent" series.

Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's 23-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook could pass as the supermodel even if you looked closely.

Brinkley shares Sailor with ex-husband Peter Cook. The two were married from 1996 until 2008. Brinkley filed for divorce after she found out Cook had an affair with his then-19-year-old assistant.

Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke

Uma Thurman passed down her genes to her 23-year-old daughter Maya Hawke. Maya has a successful acting career and most recently has played a role in "Stranger Things."

Thurman shares Maya with ex-husband Ethan Hawke. The two began their romance in 1996. Thurman and Hawke would separate in 2003 and finalize their divorce in 2005.

Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp share more than just their looks. The two share a love for modeling. Lily-Rose made her debut as a model in 2016 at the Chanel's Metiers d'Arts show.

Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss-Hack

Not only does Lila Grace Moss-Hack look exactly like her mother Kate Moss, she models like her too. Lila Grace and Kate Moss most recently modeled Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during Paris Fashion Week.