Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

7 crazy celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

These women and their daughters will leave you doing a double-take

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The only thing better than having a celebrity as your mom is looking identical to your celebrity mom. 

The daughters of actresses including Reese Witherspoon, Goldie Hawn and Lisa Bonet fall into this category. These women and their daughters will make you feel like you're seeing double. 

Check out the list:

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 1, 2017 in New York City.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Reese Witherspoon's 22-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe is a spitting image of the actress and always has been. The "Legally Blonde" star recently shared a baby photo of Phillippe in honor of her birthday and it could easily also be a photo of Witherspoon. 

Witherspoon shares Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The two actors got divorced in 2008.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson

 Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn arrive at the UK Premiere of ‘Skeleton Key’ at Vue West End on July 20, 2005 in London, England.

 Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn arrive at the UK Premiere of ‘Skeleton Key’ at Vue West End on July 20, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson don't just share looks. 

The two have both led very successful acting careers. Hawn is most known for "Private Benjamin" and "The First Wives Club" while Hudson is known for "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days" and "Almost Famous."

KATE HUDSON SHARES GOLDIE HAWN TRIBUTE ON HER MOM'S 75TH BITHDAY: ‘I LOVE YOU TO INFINITY AND BEYOND’

Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz

Actresses Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actresses Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Speaking of actors who passed down the acting gene, Lisa Bonet shared her knack for acting with her daughter Zoe Kravitz. Bonet is most known for her work on "The Cosby Show" while Kravitz is known for her role in the "Divergent" series.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Model Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attend the New York premiere of ‘Always At The Carlyle’ at The Paris Theatre on May 8, 2018 in New York City.

Model Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attend the New York premiere of ‘Always At The Carlyle’ at The Paris Theatre on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Christie Brinkley's 23-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook could pass as the supermodel even if you looked closely. 

Brinkley shares Sailor with ex-husband Peter Cook. The two were married from 1996 until 2008. Brinkley filed for divorce after she found out Cook had an affair with his then-19-year-old assistant.

Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke

Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Uma Thurman passed down her genes to her 23-year-old daughter Maya Hawke. Maya has a successful acting career and most recently has played a role in "Stranger Things." 

Thurman shares Maya with ex-husband Ethan Hawke. The two began their romance in 1996. Thurman and Hawke would separate in 2003 and finalize their divorce in 2005.

Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Deep and Vanessa Paradis arrive at  Chanel Fashion Show during the Paris Fashion Week  on October 6, 2015 in France.

Lily-Rose Deep and Vanessa Paradis arrive at  Chanel Fashion Show during the Paris Fashion Week  on October 6, 2015 in France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp share more than just their looks. The two share a love for modeling. Lily-Rose made her debut as a model in 2016 at the Chanel's Metiers d'Arts show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss-Hack

British model Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack present creations by British designer Kim Jones for Fendi's Spring-Summer collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, on January 27, 2021.

British model Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack present creations by British designer Kim Jones for Fendi's Spring-Summer collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, on January 27, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Not only does Lila Grace Moss-Hack look exactly like her mother Kate Moss, she models like her too. Lila Grace and Kate Moss most recently modeled Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Trending