Howard Stern slams ‘narcissist’ Johnny Depp for ‘overacting’ during Amber Heard libel trial

Howard Stern has labeled Johnny Depp a "huge narcissist" amid the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The shock jock took to his SiriusXM radio show on Monday to call out the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star for "overacting" during his highly publicized legal battle.

"The reason he wanted that on – he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do," the 68-year-old claimed. "They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is – he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’"

Stern even accused the 58-year-old of putting on a show for the cameras.

"I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial," said the former "America’s Got Talent" judge. "I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape."

Stern noted that Depp and Heard, 36, sounded like "two battling children." He also agreed with his co-host Robin Quivers that the trial won’t save Depp’s career in Hollywood.

"That’s what narcissists do, [they say], ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial,’" said Stern. "No, you won’t! This will not go well. It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children."

"It’s just coming off really badly," he continued. "Johnny Depp testified in court for two days last week. Two days. Think about that, lots of room to embarrass yourself. Two full, f---ing days! First of all, his difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic… And the accent. First of all, isn’t he from like the South of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?"

Depp was born in Owensboro, Kentucky. When he was 7, his family relocated to Florida. Depp dropped out of high school and moved to Los Angeles with his rock band. From there, he began pursuing an acting career. He has also lived in France and the Bahamas.

On Monday, Depp concluded his four days on the witness stand. The star told jurors he filed his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation, just hours after they heard audio clips of him berating her with coarse vulgarities.

"It was the only time I was able to fight back and use my own voice," Depp said of his decision to sue the actress for a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she refers to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

He continued to deny that he ever hit Heard and accused her of hitting him and throwing items, including paint cans and vodka bottles, at him. Jurors heard an audio clip of a conversation between Depp and Heard in which she seems to taunt him and suggests he won’t be believed or respected if he were to publicly cast her as an abuser.

Heard’s op-ed never mentioned Depp by name. However, he argued that he was defamed nonetheless because parts of the piece refer to allegations of abuse she made in 2016 when she filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order.

Heard’s lawyers focused throughout the cross-examination on Depp’s drinking, drug use and charged interactions with Heard during their relationship. Depp called the drug addiction accusations against him "grossly embellished," though he acknowledged taking many drugs. Heard’s attorneys said only Depp is to blame for his marred career.

Heard hasn't testified yet, but is scheduled to do so in the coming days.

Depp and Heard finalized their divorce in January 2017.

