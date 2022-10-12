Bruce Willis and John Travolta face off in the first trailer for their new action movie ‘Paradise City’

Bruce Willis and John Travolta will appear as rivals in their new action movie "Paradise City."

In the film's trailer, which was released Wednesday, Willis plays a bounty hunter who is getting a little too old for the job but agrees to take on the extremely difficult and dangerous assignment to take down a crime lord in Hawaii, played by Travolta.

After Willis’ character is thought to have died on the job, his son, played by Blake Jenner, teams up with his dad’s former partner, Stephen Dorff, to get revenge on those they believe carried out the killing. Their task is made all the more difficult because they still have to deal with Travolta’s character.

This is the first time Travolta and Willis have worked together since first pairing up in 1994 for the Quentin Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction." Travolta played a hitman in the film, and Willis played an aging boxer who killed Travolta’s character. They played two of the film's three protagonists.

BRUCE WILLIS’ WIFE EMMA SLAMS CRITICS FOR GRIEF AWARENESS POST

Prior to that, the two starred in the comedy film "Look Who’s Talking" and became good friends over the years.

When Willis announced in March 2022 he was retiring from acting, Travolta posted a throwback photo of the two of them on his Instagram, explaining just how much their friendship means to him and how much he loves him.

"Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking,’" Travolta wrote. "Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce."

In March 2022, Willis announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which affects a person’s ability to communicate.

Willis’ family broke the news to fans via a statement they all shared on their various social media accounts, saying that due to his medical condition, "and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him." They expressed it was a "a really challenging time for (their) family" and that they appreciated "continued love, compassion and support."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement said. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that."

The statement was signed by his current wife Emma, his daughters Rumor, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Paradise City" is scheduled to be released Nov. 11 and is the first of a few movies Willis filmed prior to announcing his retirement.