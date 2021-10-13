John Travolta pays tribute to Kelly Preston on what would have been her 59th birthday

John Travolta paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday.

Preston passed away in July of 2020. The "Jerry Maguire" actress would have been 59 years old on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday Kelly," Travolta captioned a throwback photo of the actress. "We miss and love you very much."

The photo featured Preston at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she promoted her film "Gotti."

Travolta honored Preston on her birthday last year as well.

"Happy Birthday hon!" he captioned the post at the time. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Preston died in 2020 amid a private battle with breast cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta announced on Instagram at the time.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he added. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."