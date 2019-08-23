John Travolta praises ‘Grease’ co-star Olivia Newton-John amid her cancer battle: ‘I’m very proud of her’

John Travolta is sending love to his longtime pal Olivia Newton-John in the midst of her harrowing battle with stage 4 cancer.

“She looks incredible,” Travolta, 65, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre for the red carpet premiere of his new film, “The Fanatic.” "She doesn't look any different than [she did] years ago, and I'm very proud of her."

I’m very happy about Olivia, the “Pulp Fiction” star enthused.

The 70-year-old Newton-John sat down with “60 Minutes Australia” in a whirlwind interview on Aug. 4 in which the "Grease" star opened up about her battle with cancer — she was first diagnosed in 1992 and then secretly overcame a second bout in 2013.

"I'm so lucky that I've been through this three times and I'm still here," Newton-John told the program, adding: "We know we're gonna die at some point, and we don't know when it is. When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you're suddenly given a possibility of a time limit, so every day is a gift."

Earlier this month, the “It’s My Party” actress spoke with Fox News about the overwhelming connection and friendship she and Travolta share and said she is “doing great” despite the challenges of overcoming the disease.

“It’s wonderful. We speak often,” said Newton-John of her friendship with Travolta. “I’m also good friends with his wife. We will always be close. We’re always busy, but we also find ways to see each other when we can.”

Newton-John explained that she refrains from using the term “remission” and simply says she is living her life as normally as she can.

“I don’t call it remission — I just say I’m living with it. I’m living with it very well,” she said. “To think that you could get rid of every single cell is not really a reality at this point. But I’m feeling great. Things are shrinking. I’m taking a lot of herbs because my husband worked in the Amazon and he’s incredibly knowledgeable.”

She continued: “And I use cannabis extracts, which has helped me incredibly. They’ve helped me ween off morphine, which I was using for my [cancer-induced pelvis fracture] because I was in a lot of pain. Cannabis will not kill you but these opiates will. I’m an advocate of it, very much so.”

