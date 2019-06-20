Olivia Newton-John's iconic leather jacket, pants from 'Grease' to go up for auction

We can already feel your chills multiplyin’.

Julien’s Auctions, the California-based auction house, will be putting several pieces from Olivia Newton-John’s personal clothing collection up for bid in November, including the iconic “leather jacket and skin-tight pants” she wore at the finale of the hit 1978 film “Grease.”

The clothes, along with a costume her character wore in “Xanadu” and outfits she performed in while promoting her “Physical” tour in 1982 (among several other pieces from her wardrobe), will hit the auction block during the Icons & Idols “two-day music extravaganza” on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Standard Oil Building in Los Angeles.

Perhaps the most coveted item in the Newton-John lot, however, is her leather "Grease" outfit, which is estimated to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

“One of the highly anticipated moments of the auction will be the sale of one of film’s most iconic costumes - Newton-John’s black leather jacket and skin-tight pants,” reads a press release.

“In the film’s finale number of ‘You’re the One that I Want,’ Sandy (Newton-John) surprises Danny (John Travolta) with her transformation as a demure cheerleader to a sexy greaser girl. The black leather jacket and pair of figure-hugging black shiny high-waisted pants that were so tight that Newton-John had to be sewn into them will rock the auction stage,” the press release adds.

The lot also includes over 200 other personal items and accessories owned by Newton-John during her career, including her original “Grease” script.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Centre near her hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

Newton-John, 70, has thrice battled cancer, after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Interested bidders are instructed to first register online or in-person with Julien’s Auctions ahead of the auction — so if your heart is set on any one particular item, do yourself a favor and shape up.