John Stamos shares heartbreaking eulogy he gave at Bob Saget's memorial

John Stamos gave a heartbreaking eulogy at Bob Saget's memorial.

On Friday, the 58-year-old "Full House" actor shared the full speech he gave at the Jan. 14 private funeral for the late comedian.

"I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing!," Stamos said during his speech, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room Jan. 9. Just hours before his death he had performed in front of a sold-out audience.