John Stamos gives health update after spending time in the hospital: 'Thank you for the well wishes'

John Stamos gave fans a health update Thursday after spending time in the hospital.

The 58-year-old actor apparently went into for an "elective procedure," according to his post on Instagram.

"Damn you #Triggerfinger ! I went in for a quick elective procedure - In and out!" Stamos captioned a selfie of himself wearing a hospital gown. "Thanks to the fine doctors/nurses for taking such good care of me. I’ll be up and drumming in no time. Thank you for the well wishes. Xo."

Stamos also shared a photo of his bandaged hand.

The "Full House" actor seemingly had work done to fix his trigger finger. The condition occurs when one of your fingers gets stuck in a bent position, according to Mayo Clinic.

Stamos recently opened up about his family during an interview with People magazine.

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos told the outlet. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."

"My dreams came true 100 times over," he added.

Stamos is married to model Caitlin McHugh. The two tied the knot in 2018 and share one son together.