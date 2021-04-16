John Stamos 'disappointed' Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen didn't return for 'Fuller House'

John Stamos came clean about his feelings towards Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen not returning for a cameo on the final season of "Fuller House."

The 57-year-old actor appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" Thursday night and admitted, "We were disappointed, but we understood."

"I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won two or three CFDA Awards [Council of Fashion Designers of America]. That’s like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this?’ I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not,'" Stamos reasoned.

The Row and Elizabeth and James designers, both 34, played Michelle Tanner in the original "Full House" sitcom which aired from 1987 to 1995.

Meanwhile, Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis, their uncle. The series was rebooted by Netflix but ended in 2020 after five seasons.

Stamos added how filming the series finale of "Full House" was very "emotional" because they didn't get any forewarning.

"When we did the original series, we got canceled, and we knew like a week before, and we were just doing a regular last show. We never really did the final show. So, it was pretty emotional," he said.

In a separate interview with Howard Stern, Stamos spoke about how getting sober completely changed his life.

The daytime Emmy-nominee married Caitlin McHugh, 34, in 2018 and they welcomed their first child, a son named Billy, that same year.

"The sobriety helped. My mind got very clear," Stamos reflected. "I realized I just had to put everything into it."

Stamos said he originally met McHugh on the set of "Law & Order: SUV" but she was engaged at the time. Years later, they reunited on "Fuller House."

"She was just a nice, really beautiful, normal girl, and I had to tell myself that this is I think what I need and put everything into it," he said.

During an awards event in Los Angeles in 2019, Stamos was presenting an award to co-star Jodie Sweetin.

During his tribute speech, he said his alcohol addiction made him "hit rock bottom" and he realized he needed to change after getting a DUI in 2015 "where I could have killed someone."

Sweetin was actually there to help him get sober. "Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life," he described.

"Most importantly," Stamos added, "You were there for me and I will never ever forget that."