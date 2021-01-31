John Stamos issues coronavirus rant about his son crying due to his 3rd work-related quarantine

John Stamos has urged his fans to be mindful of coronavirus guidelines with a personal story he shared on Twitter.

The 57-year-old actor started off with his Twitter thread Friday afternoon, where he explained he has had to keep his distance from his family due to the pandemic.

"My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father. I'm grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time," Stamos wrote. "I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!"

"I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe," he continued. "But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks."

It is not immediately clear which production Stamos is working on. The actor has not posted about his recent projects on social media outside of a partnership with an oat nut bread brand.

His son, Billy, is 2-years-old. Stamos shares the toddler with his wife Caitlin McHugh, 34.

Although some of Stamos’ Twitter followers responded to his post saying they don’t have empathy because they feel he shouldn’t be working during a pandemic, the actor is following guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The health agency advises people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus to self-isolate for 14 days. However, generally speaking, most can end their quarantine after 10 days without testing if they don’t show symptoms associated with the respiratory virus.

Stamos and his family reportedly live in Beverly Hills, according to Architectural Digest.

California has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia with its whopping 3.3 million, data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard says.